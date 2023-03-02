LAH vs QUE head to head: Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators head to head record in PSL history

Lahore and Quetta will be playing against each other in consecutive weeks.

The 18th match of Pakistan Super League 2023 will be played between Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators in Lahore tonight. The two teams will be facing each other for the second time in as many weeks.

Played in Karachi last month, the last match between these two teams had witnessed Lahore winning comfortably by 63 runs. Chasing a 199-run target, all Quetta could manage were 135/8 in 20 overs as LQ captain Shaheen Shah Afridi and all-rounder David Wiese dismissed three batters each.

Historically, LAH vs QUE head to head records haven’t allowed for any one team to dominate proceedings in a one-sided manner. That being said, Gladiators have never defeated Qalandars across three matches in March and at the Gaddafi Stadium. Currently the table-toppers, Afridi and his men would be keen to not only extend this spree to four matches but also win their fourth consecutive PSL 2023 match.

Speaking particularly about this venue, Lahore have won 12 and lost five out of their 18 home matches in the history of the PSL. Quetta, on the other hand, have won two and lost seven out of their nine matches at this venue. Furthermore, LQ (8.83) also have a way better average run rate than QG (7.64) here.

LAH vs QUE head to head record in PSL history

Total number of matches played: 15

Matches won by LQ: 8

Matches won by QG: 7

Matches played in March: 3 (LQ 3, QG 0)

Matches played on Thursday: 0 (LQ 0, QG 0)

Matches played at Gaddafi Stadium: 3 (LQ 3, QG 0)

LQ average score against QG: 163

QG average score against LQ: 154

Most runs for LQ: 432 (Fakhar Zaman)

Most runs for QG: 319 (Sarfaraz Ahmed)

Most wickets for LQ: 10 (Shaheen Shah Afridi)

Most wickets for QG: 11 (Mohammad Nawaz)

Most catches for LQ: 5 (Shaheen Shah Afridi and Fakhar Zaman)

Most catches for QG: 6 (Sarfaraz Ahmed)

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).