Karan Sharma cricketer IPL 2022 price: Why is Ravi Bishnoi not playing today’s IPL 2022 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans?

Why Ravi Bishnoi not playing today: Lucknow Super Giants have made a solitary change to their Playing XI for this match.

During the 57th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans in Pune, Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya has won the toss and chose to bat.

“We will bat first. Want to put up some runs, the wicket looks alright for the entire duration of the game. The wicket has played some role, batting first here – teams have won plenty of games,” Pandya told Star Sports at the toss.

“We have won some five games we were looking like losing, we need to forget the last couple of losses, learn from those things, the tournament isn’t over as yet.”

Pandya announced three “tactical” changes in the form of wicket-keeper batter Matthew Wade, spinner R Sai Kishore and pacer Yash Dayal replacing batter Sai Sudharsan and fast bowlers Pradeep Sangwan and Lockie Ferguson.

Why is Ravi Bishnoi not playing vs Gujarat Titans today?

Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul, who wanted to bowl first at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium tonight, was contended with the result of coin toss. Rahul, 30, admitted that he wasn’t sure about how the wicket would behave for this match.

“We would have wanted to bowl first. Not sure about how this wicket will play, so want to give our bowlers the best shot at using it first. We are playing a top team, a competitive unit, so we’ll have to hold our pressure, assess the conditions quickly and get our tactics and strategies right,” Rahul told Star Sports at the toss.

The only change for Super Giants has come in the form of debutant batter Karan Sharma coming in for spinner Ravi Bishnoi. One of LSG’s three acquired players before the auction, Rahul didn’t provide any rationale behind leaving out Bishnoi. Readers must note that the 21-year old spinner has picked nine wickets at an average of 38.44, an economy rate of 8.23 and a strike rate of 28 this season.

Sharma, who leads Uttar Pradesh in domestic cricket, was bought by Super Giants for his base price of INR 20 lakh. In his 10-match T20 career, 23-year old Sharma has scored 301 runs at an average of 33.44 and a strike rate of 136.19 and picked a couple of wickets in as many outings at an economy rate of 5.50.