Karen Rolton Oval Adelaide pitch report: South Australia vs Victoria pitch report Sheffield Shield 2022 match

Karen Rolton Oval Adelaide pitch report: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of the South Australia vs Victoria Sheffield Shield 2022 match.

Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide is set to host the Sheffield Shield match between South Australia and Victoria starting from Thursday. Some regular Australian test players will make their presence known in the match.

Alex Carey and Travis Head are the two key players of the Southern Australian side, whereas Henry Hunt is another massive prospect in their ranks. Ben Manenti and Harry Conway are also in the line to make their red-ball debut for the side. They would like to take advantage of home conditions.

Will Pucovski’s arrival is a massive boost for both Victoria and Australian cricket, and he will be eager to go in this match. The experienced duo of Nic Maddinson and Peter Handscomb will again try to bind the batting unit of the Victorian side. Scott Boland will be leading the bowling group.

Karen Rolton Oval Adelaide pitch report

Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide has not been an international venue, but it has regularly hosted Sheffield Shield and Women’s Big Bash League games. The pitch at the Karen Rolton Oval has been a balanced one, where there is help for both batters and the bowlers.

A total of 4 Sheffield Shield games were played here at this ground last season, where two ended in a draw, and the chasing teams won the rest two. In the initial overs of the game, the pacers get movement from the wicket, and they can use it to their advantage. However once set, the batters can score big on this ground.

There is a true bounce on this wicket, and the batters can certainly take advantage of it. The outfield of the ground is also very fast, and once placed in the gap, the batters will get their rewards. This pitch gradually assists the spinners as well as the game goes on, Queensland’s Matthew Kuhnemann took a fifer here last time around.

Journalist Bharat Sundaresan reported that a green pitch is being prepared at the venue, so the pacers can certainly enjoy bowling at this track.

Bring your puppy to work (or the nets) day at the Karen Rolton Oval. And even Alfred John is a little taken by the rather green pitch that’ll kick off the #SheffieldShield season for the @WestEndRedbacks against @VicStateCricket in Adelaide tomorrow pic.twitter.com/UVleZESxcR — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) October 5, 2022

Both captains may look to bowl first in this game and take full advantage of the pitch and the hard new Kookaburra ball. The summers are approaching, but it’s still a little cold in Australia, and the pace bowlers can be deadly in the initial overs.