WACA Perth pitch report: WACA Ground Perth pitch report for Western Australia vs New South Wales Sheffield Shield match

WACA Perth pitch report: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of the Sheffield Shield match between WA vs NSW.

Western Australia will take on New South Wales in the opening game of the Sheffield Shield 2022-23 season. The Western Australian side won the tournament last season, and they would want to start this season with a win at their home ground.

Western Australia have not announced their squad yet for the match, but they have some world-class players in their ranks in both the batting and bowling department. It will be interesting to see whether Jhye Richardson will be included in this match or not.

New South Wales would want to take revenge for their Marsh One Day defeat against Western Australia, but it will not be easy for them. Kurtis Patterson, Daniel Hughes and Moises Henriques will again be leading the batting of the side, whereas the likes of Nathan Lyon and Ben Dwarshius will be leading the bowling attack.

WACA Perth pitch report

Perth’s Western Australian Cricket Association Stadium or WACA is one of the fastest and liveliest wickets in the world. This ground hosted its last test match in 2017. After the emergence of the Optus Stadium in Perth, WACA has been used for hosting just domestic games only.

New South Wales and Western Australia recently faced each other at this stadium in the Marsh One Day Cup, where the pacers of the Western Australian side bowled out New South Wales for their lowest ever score. So, again the pacers are expected to dominate in this match as well.

Western Australia bowl NSW out for 76 at the WACA, their lowest ever total in one-day history 😳 #MarshCup pic.twitter.com/x1vdeUEaHu — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) October 1, 2022

A green pitch is expected, and the pacers will enjoy a lot of movement in the initial overs, and the pace & bounce on this wicket remains throughout the match. The extra bounce on the wicket will definitely trouble the batters in this match. Once set, the great outfield of this ground will assist the batter’s cause as well.

This is a wicket where the captains would want to bat 2nd and enjoy the conditions on the opening day of the match. 330 is the average 1st innings score at this ground. The top 3 wicket-takers in tests at WACA are Glenn McGrath, Mitchell Johnson and Brett Lee.