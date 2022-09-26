“He’s up for selection”: Tasmania coach confirms Tim Paine is in the frame to play Sheffield Shield 2022-23

Tim Paine is set to play a part in the Sheffield Shield 2022-23 campaign as confirmed by the head coach Jeff Vaughan.

Former Australian captain Tim Paine is set to make his return to competitive cricket after his mental health break due to the sexting scandal. Ahead of the last home Ashes, Paine was caught in a sexting scandal, and Pat Cummins was named the new captain of the side.

Paine has not played a single game since that time, but he has been continuously training with Tasmania for the last 5-6 weeks. Paine played his last competitive game in November last year when he represented Tasmania 2nd XI. He will play some club cricket before playing for the Tasmania 1st XI.

Paine has played a huge part in the revival of Australian cricket. He was named the test captain of the side after the sandpaper gate, and the team did very well under his captaincy. The 39-year-old has scored 6334 FC runs at 30.16, with the help of 3 centuries and 35 half-centuries.

Tim Paine is in the frame to play Sheffield Shield 2022-23

Tasmania coach Jeff Vaughan has confirmed that Tim Paine is in the frame to play the upcoming Sheffield Shield games for Tasmania. He insists that they trust Paine’s leadership and wicket-keeping skills.

Vaughan said that Paine has been well both emotionally and physically, and he will be ready to play the red-ball tournament with his home stateside.

“He’s been training with us most sessions the last five or six weeks. Physically [he’s] going well, emotionally going well. I’m sure everyone would agree that we trust his wicketkeeping skill set, and his leadership skill set. So he’s up for selection,” Jeff Vaughan said to ESPNCricinfo.

“Like any of our contracted players and like any of our players in Tasmanian premier cricket, he’s up for selection and one we will certainly speak about.”

Tim Paine is returning 💪 pic.twitter.com/r1ZqJdTpkD — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) August 21, 2022

Tasmania will start their domestic season with the Marsh One Day game against South Australia on Wednesday, but Paine has not been included in the squad. Jordan Silk has been named to lead the 14-man Tasmania squad for the game.