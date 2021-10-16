Cricket

“Keep it Respectable”: James Anderson hits back at Tim Paine on his “dangerous” Ashes taunt

The war of words before the Ashes has begun, and James Anderson has now replied to Tim Paine's Ashes taunts on the English side.
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
“LeBron James and his Lakers out there shaking seeing Stephen Curry in mid-season form”: NBA Twitter reacts as the GSW MVP drops 41 points in their final preseason win against the Blazers
Next Article
Harmanpreet Kaur injury update: Indian T20 captain got injured and came back to take Richa Ghosh's wicket in WBBL07
Cricket Latest News
Harmanpreet Kaur injury update: Indian T20I captain got injured during the WBBL 07 game and took Richa Ghosh's wicket on return.
Harmanpreet Kaur injury update: Indian T20 captain got injured and came back to take Richa Ghosh’s wicket in WBBL07

Harmanpreet Kaur injury update: Indian T20I captain got injured during the WBBL 07 game and…