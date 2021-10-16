“Keep it Respectable”: James Anderson hits back at Tim Paine on his “dangerous” Ashes taunt

The war of words before the Ashes has begun, and James Anderson has now replied to Tim Paine’s Ashes taunts on the English side.

The Ashes is considered one of the most prestigious trophies in the cricketing world. Australia and England are traditional rivals, and there is always some heat involved whenever both parties get involved. The Ashes 2021 will be played in Australia from 8th December 2021, with Brisbane to host the first test.

This season’s Ashes has already been in the news because of strict covid-19 restrictions in Australia. At one point, England almost canceled the tour because of their player’s demands. However, the compromise has been made, and the series will go ahead.

James Anderson reply to Tim Paine

Australian side has been very vocal about England’s demands about the tour, especially Tim Paine. Paine took a dig at the English side in his recent comments. Tim said, “no one is forcing” them to tour and “if you don’t want to come, don’t come”. Even Nathan Lyon put pressure on the visitors by saying that their bowling attack would “end the careers” of the tourists.

The veteran Jimmy Anderson has now expressed his thoughts on the Aussie comments. Jimmy has urged the Australians to “Keep it Respectable”, after branding Paine’s comment as “dangerous”.

Anderson also gave the example of Ben Stokes, who is out of cricketing action due to mental health issues. Jimmy said, “It is dangerous to start talking like that, especially when we already have one player missing because he is looking after his mental health,”

He added, “There is always a lot of hype and noise around the Ashes in the build-up to it. Making everyone aware of that and having ways of blocking it out are important. “Our job is not really to get involved in any off-field war of words. We have to focus on our jobs on the field and perform for our country.”

#OnThisDay in 2015, James Anderson tore Australia to shreds at Edgbaston. He claimed 6-47 – his best Ashes figures – as Australia were skittled for 136 in the first innings. England ended day one three wickets down and just three runs behind, and soon took a 2-1 series lead. pic.twitter.com/9yrVlkD6FL — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) July 29, 2021

James Anderson’s record in Australia

This is probably Anderson’s last Ashes tour, and he will become the first-ever bowler to play in five overseas Ashes. The veteran of 632 test wickets has played the most number of his overseas tests in Australia. He has scalped 60 wickets in 18 games in Australia at an average of 35.43, which includes one five-wicket hall.

The Aussies are currently holding the Ashes urn, and England needs to win this series to take the urn back home.