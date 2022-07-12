Kennington Oval London last 10 matches: IND vs ENG All ODI match result at The Oval

IND vs ENG All ODI match result at The Oval: England and India have played a total of eight ODIs at The Oval in the past.
Action in the ongoing India’s tour of England has reached London for the first time with The Oval all in readiness of hosting the first of a three-match ODI series today.
Considering how England won a one-off Test last week and India won a three-match T20I series on Sunday, these three ODIs have the potential of deciding the overall winner with respect to this tour.
Having last played an ODI against each other in India some 15 months ago, England and India will be starting their 20th bilateral ODI series (10th in England) on Tuesday. While England have won seven, India have won 10 ODI series over the years. As far as bilateral ODI series in England are concerned, the hosts have maintained a 6-3 lead over the years.
Going by the overall head-to-head ODI record between these two teams, India have been the better team. Having said that, England have dominated both at home and at this venue in the past.
Kennington Oval London last 10 matches
Talking about the last 10 ODIs at The Oval, England have been unbeaten winning all the four completed matches. Interestingly, the last of England’s 17 ODI losses at this venue had come against New Zealand seven years ago. India, on the other hand, have won and lost a match each out of the 10 last ODIs here.
|Match
|Winner
|Margin
|Year
|England vs Sri Lanka
|England
|8 wickets
|2021
|Australia vs Sri Lanka
|Australia
|87 runs
|2019
|Australia vs India
|India
|36 runs
|2019
|Bangladesh vs New Zealand
|New Zealand
|2 wickets
|2019
|Bangladesh vs South Africa
|Bangladesh
|21 runs
|2019
|England vs South Africa
|England
|104 runs
|2019
|England vs Pakistan
|No Result
|2019
|England vs Australia
|England
|3 wickets
|2018
|England vs West Indies
|England
|6 runs
|2017
|India vs Pakistan
|Pakistan
|180 runs
|2017
IND vs ENG All ODI match result at The Oval
It is noteworthy that England and India have played eight ODIs against each other at The Oval. While England have won on five occasions, India have been able to register a victory only twice.
|S. No.
|Winner
|Margin
|Year
|1
|England
|6 wickets
|1974
|2
|England
|114 runs
|1982
|3
|India
|9 wickets
|1986
|4
|No Result
|1996
|5
|England
|64 runs
|2002
|6
|England
|70 runs
|2004
|7
|India
|2 wickets
|2007
|8
|England
|3 wickets
|2011