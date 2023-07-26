Kensington Oval Barbados Pitch Report For India vs West Indies 1st ODI

After winning a two-match Test series 1-0, India have now arrived at the Kensington Oval in Barbados to partake in the ODI series against hosts West Indies. The venue will host the first two games of a three-match series, which commences tomorrow onwards.

The visitors will have a first shot at the 50-over format after a four-month gap, having last played an ODI bilateral series at home against Australia. An eye on the imminent Asia Cup, followed by the ICC Cricket World Cup at home, makes each ODI of utmost importance as far as team combination and balance is concerned.

Rohit Sharma has his white-ball deputy in all-rounder Hardik Pandya back in the ODI side, which also includes the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav etc. in an elongated 17-member squad.

Key names in KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, and Jasprit Bumrah continue to miss out due to their respective injuries, the nursing process of which is very well on track. With pacer Mohammed Shami being rested for the entirety of the tour, Mohammed Siraj will lead the pace bowling attack.

Kensington Oval Barbados Pitch Report

Barbados had last hosted an ODI in August 2022, when New Zealand had chased down a 302-run target against the home team. A total of seven batters from both the teams had registered scores in excess of the 50-run mark.

However, traditionally, Kensington Oval pitch has generally suited the bowlers. The wicket tends to get slower as the match progresses, bringing into play the active role of the spinners.

Across the 45 ODIs played here since 1985, the average score posted by teams has been 248 runs. The average first-innings score further drops down to 229. Team totals of 300 or above have been posted only nine times across these matches. Teams batting second have had more success in Barbados. Thus, one can expect the captain winning the toss to field first.

All in all, batters will have to grind it out in the middle as boundaries might be hard to come by. The spinners’ performance is likely to decide the outcome of the match.

Notable Absentees In West Indies ODI Squad

The Shai Hope-led side will be without the services of their experienced limited-overs players in wicket-keeper batter Nicholas Pooran and former captain Jason Holder, both of who have made themselves unavailable for selection in the series.

However, the biggest inclusion is that of batter Shimron Hetmyer, who had last played an ODI a couple of years ago. Along with him, fast bowlers Oshane Thomas also marks a return back into the team, having last played international cricket in December 2021.