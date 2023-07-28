Kensington Oval Bridgetown Barbados Weather Report: What Are The Chances Of Rain During IND vs WI 2nd ODI On July 29?

Kensington Oval is all set to host its second ODI within three days during the ongoing three-match series between West Indies and India. While the rain gods stayed away from the whole match yesterday, the situation might be quite the opposite with respect to Barbados weather report for tomorrow.

Rainy weather is quite common in this part of the world at this time of the year. Although the sun may make a brief appearance during the second ODI, but the day is expected to be dominated by grey skies. Because the second Test of India’s tour of West Indies 2023 was also hampered by poor weather, both the teams would be wanting for the same to not happen in the second ODI.

The pitch of the first match was on the slower side where the spinners dominated the proceedings. Looking at the weather, overcast conditions and moisture on the wicket, it might favour the pacers on Saturday. The surface is expected to stay under the covers ahead of the match.

Kensington Oval Bridgetown Barbados Weather Report

A morning start at 09:30 AM (local time) could be affected by inclement weather conditions as rain is predicted in the very first hour of the match. According to the reliable weather portal AccuWeather, rainfall could also delay the toss.

Readers must note that there are 64% chances of rain until noon. Going forward, it is expected to ease down for the next three hours before rain potentially making a comeback later in the day. Therefore, getting an uninterrupted full second ODI will be no less than a miracle keeping the forecast in mind.

Hence, fans should brace themselves for several stoppages throughout the match. The drainage system of this ground is said to be quite decent and the ground staff can prepare the ground for a resumption on time but only if the weather permits.

Hourly Weather At Kensington Oval On July 29

09:00 AM – 28 degree (Rain Probability – 40%).

10:00 AM – 29 degree (Rain Probability – 64%).

11:00 AM – 30 degree (Rain Probability – 64%).

12:00 PM – 30 degree (Rain Probability – 49%).

01:00 PM – 30 degree (Rain Probability – 34%).

02:00 PM – 29 degree (Rain Probability – 34%).

03:00 PM – 30 degree (Rain Probability – 40%).

04:00 PM – 29 degree (Rain Probability – 64%).

05:00 PM – 29 degree (Rain Probability – 64%)

06:00 PM – 28 degree (Rain Probability – 49%)