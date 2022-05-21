“Khaleel spit fire in his first 12 balls”: Irfan Pathan impressed by Khaleel Ahmed spell with new ball in MI vs DC IPL 2022 match

Irfan Pathan impressed by Khaleel Ahmed spell: The former Indian all-rounder appreciated Delhi Capitals’ fast bowler tonight.

During the 69th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium, Delhi Capitals fast bowler Khaleel Ahmed bowled a testing spell with the new ball to not let Mumbai Indians gain an early advantage in a 160-run chase.

Needing to win this match in order to qualify for the playoffs, Delhi needed quick wickets from their new-ball bowlers especially after their batters put on board 159/6 in their allotted quota of 20 overs.

Bowling in to Mumbai wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan (48) and away from captain Rohit Sharma (2), Ahmed didn’t allow both the opposition’s opening batters to make any convincing contact with the ball. Consistently accurate lines and lengths found both Kishan and Sharma getting beaten ball after ball by Ahmed.

While the left-arm bowler was unfortunate to not have picked a wicket in the two overs that he bowled with the new ball, Kishan and Sharma were fortunate to not get out off Ahmed in this spell. Bowling figures of 2-0-2-0 were bereft of wickets but one has to give it to Ahmed for his constancy not just tonight but throughout this season.

Irfan Pathan impressed by Khaleel Ahmed spell with new ball in MI vs DC IPL 2022 match

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan took to social media platform Twitter to express approval of Ahmed’s spell at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. Pathan, who is among a high-profile 85-member commentary panel for Star Sports, appreciated Ahmed getting “swing and pace” at the same time.

Khaleel spit fire in his first 12 balls. Swing and pace. Good to watch! — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 21, 2022

Second-highest wicket-taker for DC this season, Ahmed has picked 16 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 18.31, an economy rate of 7.71 and a strike rate of 14.2.