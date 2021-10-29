Kieron Pollard Injury Update: Nicholas Pooran sheds light on West Indies’ skipper injury concerns after West Indies vs Bangladesh T20I

Nicholas Pooran provides crucial update on Kieron Pollard injury which he sustained during West Indies vs Bangladesh 2021 World Cup match

West Indies finally managed to open their account in the ongoing 2021 T20 World Cup as they defeated Bangladesh in what turned out to be a nail biting contest by 3 runs. In what was a sluggish surface at the Sharjah Cricket stadium, the Windies batters had a hard time to get going especially in the first 12 overs of the match. What added to their misery was that their skipper Kieron Pollard had to scamper back towards his dressing room and had to eventually retire hurt mid way during his innings with the scoreboard reading 63-4 with the 13th over in progression.

Nicholas Pooran adjudged player of the match

Nicholas Pooran was adjudged as the Player of the match for his crucial 40 runs off 22 deliveries. His innings provided the Windies a much needed boost to put on a defendable total (142/7) on the sluggish Sharjah track.

He came to bat at number 7, even below Andre Russell and had the extra responsibility to put the fight on after Andre got Run Out and Pollard retiring hurt himself back to the pavilion.

Pollard retired out? A new chapter in T20 cricket?! About right that it came on this poor pitch… for want of better SR, never mind that Russell run-out next ball. #WIvsBAN #T20WorldCup — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) October 29, 2021

“Definitely a tactical move batting down (on being demoted down the order). Our batting hasn’t clicked so far and we have been chopping and changing. I felt like I had to raise my hand up and perform for the team after Polly left. I have been working very hard. I have been a doing a lot of right things. I hadn’t been doing justice to myself”, said Pooran after receiving the player of the match award.

Nicholas Pooran provides Kieron Pollard’s injury update

Pooran also shed light on the injury status of his skipper Kieron Pollard as he did not take the field while the Bangladesh chase was on.

As per the Southpaw, Pollard looks good but the medical team is assessing him. He was quite happy that he (Pollard) did eventually come out to bat despite the injury, which proves how great a leader he has been for his team.

“He looks fine, the medical team is assessing him. Even with that injury, walking back to bat and hitting that vital six. We can see why he has been a wonderful leader. We as young players look up to that. We would like to someone like that in the future. At the end of the day, very happy”, exclaimed Pooran.