KKR announcement today: How to take part in KKR mock auction on KKR official website?

KKR announcement today: KKR have introduced a unique mock auction wherein fans would be provided an opportunity to participate as well.

A franchise’s overall performance on the field, is inarguably the biggest factor which determines its popularity amongst the followers of that particular sport. But, there are also certain off-the-filed elements which play an imperative role in determining the franchise’s financial success, and engagement with fans is one of them.

The two-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champion team- Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have now placed a foot forward in this regard, providing an opportunity to its already massive fan base, to have a know-how of the way an IPL auction event unfolds.

The ‘KKR mock auction’, as the name goes by, is a unique activity which would allow a few KKR fans to participate and experience the strategy and workings that take place during an actual IPL auction event.

KKR announcement today: What is a mock auction?

A mock auction is a process which would provide the fans an experience to get first-hand knowledge from the KKR franchise’s think-tank regarding the way they operate during an auction event.

“The Mock Auction is yet another step towards our commitment of bringing the game closer to our fans. There is a lot of curiosity amongst the fans about the auction process, and it’s great that they get an opportunity to participate and engage with people who are a crucial part of the actual auction,” said Venky Mysore, CEO, and MD of KKR.

“It would be amazing to see the suggestions shared by our fans, and I look forward to interacting with them during this process,” he added.

Thus, for fans interested in partaking at the mock auction, they would first need to register themselves on the KKR website.

Thereafter, 30 selected participants from there will receive customized KKR jerseys with their names on it, and 3 winners would get to virtually meet the KKR think-tank to give their ideas ahead of the mega auction.

To prepare the fans for the Mock Auction, KKR’s think tank will be giving out two exclusive master class lessons (on January 29 and 31) via LIVE Sessions on the franchise’s Social Media Channels explaining the working dynamics of an IPL auction.

Here’s how one can get themselves registered for the KKR mock auction:

Got Auction advice? We are looking for YOU 👋 You can now win a chance to speak directly with our think tank before the #IPLAuction. Register yourself to #KKRMockAuction & follow the steps mentioned in the post! ⏳ Link to register 👉 https://t.co/Dm2fzm5n2y#KKR #AmiKKR #IPL pic.twitter.com/qQq1V9hmY1 — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) January 27, 2022

