KKR qualification scenario 2022: Does KKR still have a chance to qualify for playoffs 2022 IPL?

KKR qualification scenario 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders are still in the race to qualify for the Indian Premier League 2022.

Kolkata Knight Riders have underperformed in the Indian Premier League 2022. With just 10 league matches to go in the tournament, the Knights are struggling to get their feet in the playoffs of the tournament.

Kolkata Knight Riders have made a plethora of changes in their playing eleven throughout, and they have used the maximum players in the tournament so far. However, despite a poor run of form, there is still a slight chance for them to qualify for the playoffs of the tournament.

KKR qualification scenario 2022

Kolkata Knight Riders registered a comprehensive victory in their last game, and they still have got some chances to qualify for the playoffs of the tournament. They are currently at the eighth spot in the point table with five wins out of their 12 games. So, the maximum they can reach is 14 points.

The first condition is that the Knights will have to win their remaining two games and by big margins as well. If they lose any of their matches, they will be officially out of the tournament. The NRR of KKR is negative as well, so they have to win both of their games by a huge margin.

Secondly, Rajasthan and Bangalore are at the 3rd and 4th spot, respectively with 14 points in the table. Rajasthan Royals have two games left against Lucknow and Chennai, whereas Bangalore will face Gujarat Titans in their last. KKR would want Bangalore and Rajasthan to lose in their respective games.

Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings can also reach 16 points each, and they have to face each other as well in the tournament. So, the results of Delhi and Punjab will also play a huge part.

So, if all the other results go in the favour of the Knight Riders, they can claim their spot for the playoffs with 14 points, where the NRR will come into place. However, with all the permutations and combinations, the chances of KKR qualifying for the playoffs are pretty low.