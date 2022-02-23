KKR squad 2022: KKR IPL team 2022 players list

KKR squad 2022: The Kolkata Knight Riders are aiming for their third IPL title and they have made a new team in the auction.

The two-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders have made a new squad for the IPL 2022. They last won the title in 2014 under Gautam Gambhir’s captaincy, and they are searching for their third.

Ahead of the IPL auction, they retained four of their top players. Andre Russel and Sunil Narine are their icon players, whereas Varun Chakravarthy and Venkatesh Iyer were also retained.

KKR squad 2022

Kolkata Knight Riders went all in to get a new captain for IPL 2022. They wanted Shreyas Iyer, and they got him as well. Shreyas Iyer will strengthen the middle-order of the side, whereas he is already announced as the official captain.

Venkatesh Iyer will open the innings for the KKR, but his partner is yet to be seen. They have an option of Alex Hales, but this will force them to play Sheldon Jackson as wicket-keeper. Sam Billings is an able wicket-keeper, but they will have to open with Ajinkya Rahane to slot Billings in the side.

Rinku Singh is one other batter who can handle the middle-order. Baba Indrajith from Tamil Nadu is an interesting choice as well, he has batted beautifully in the domestic circuit.

Sunil Narine and Andre Russel are retained as all-rounders, and they have some options now. Mohammad Nabi has been bought at a cut price, whereas Chamika Karunaratne is yet another interesting choice. Nitish Rana batted well last season, and he also has the ability to bowl a few overs.

In the pace bowling department, Pat Cummins has been bought back by the Knights. Tim Southee is an overseas bowling backup. The team lacks in the Indian bowling set-up. Umesh Yadav and Shivam Mavi are the only known names, and this can be a thing of worry for the Knights.

Varun Chakravarthy has been retained by the side as a spinner, whereas Sunil Narine is an able candidate to partner. Apart from both of them, Mohammad Nabi is the other possible option. However, the lack of an Indian spinner can also hurt this side.

KKR Squad for IPL 2022: Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer, Pat Cummins, Abhijeet Tomar, Sam Billings, Alex Hales, Ramesh Kumar, Mohammed Nabi, Aman Khan, Umesh Yadav, Nitish Rana, Shivam Mavi, Sheldon Jackson, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Dar, Chamika Karunaratne, Baba Indrajith, Ashok Sharma, Pratham Singh.