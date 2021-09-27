KKR vs Delhi Head to Head in IPL history | Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals IPL Stats | IPL 2021 Match 41

KKR vs Delhi Head to Head: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the 41st match of IPL 2021.

The 41st match of the ongoing 14th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals in Sharjah tomorrow.

In the 10 matches that they’ve played this season, Knight Riders have won four and lost six to be at the fourth position on the points table at this point in time. Capitals, on the other hand, have won eight and lost just two out of their 10 matches and would be keen to replace Chennai Super Kings at the top of the table once again.

As far as playing at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is concerned, Kolkata have lost their last three matches winning only one out of their four matches here. Meanwhile, Delhi have been on the victorious side in their last four matches losing only one out of their five outings at this venue.

KKR vs Delhi Head to Head Records in IPL history

Total number of matches played: 28

Matches won by KKR: 14

Matches won by DC: 13

Matched played in India: 22 (KKR 13, DC 8)

Matches played outside India: 6 (KKR 1, DC 5)

KKR average score against DC: 155

DC average score against KKR: 154

Most runs for KKR: 272 (Andre Russell)

Most runs for DC: 425 (Shreyas Iyer)

Most wickets for KKR: 20 (Sunil Narine)

Most wickets for DC: 13 (Umesh Yadav)

Most catches for KKR: 7 (Sunil Narine)

Most catches for DC: 7 (Rishabh Pant)

The last time KKR and DC had locked horns against each other was at the Narendra Modi Stadium earlier this year. Chasing a 155-run target, Capitals had registered a 7-wicket victory with 21 balls to spare primarily due to a 132-run opening partnership between Prithvi Shaw (82) and Shikhar Dhawan (46).