Sharjah Cricket Stadium IPL records: Who has scored the most IPL runs in Sharjah?

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings will be playing their second match of the ongoing second phase of the 14th season of the Indian Premier League in Sharjah tomorrow.

In what will be the first match to be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium this season, it is more than likely to register a high-scoring contest primarily because of its small boundary size.

Sharjah, which has hosted just 18 matches of the IPL over the years, has hosted the least number of matches among three UAE venues.

Royal Challengers, who started this leg on a losing note, would be banking on star names such as Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli and Yuzvendra Chahal for the trio has done well at this venue in the past.

Super Kings, on the other hand, don’t have individual moments of brilliance in Sharjah but a team of their experience has it in it to challenge RCB on Friday.

Sharjah Cricket Stadium IPL records

Most IPL runs at Sharjah Cricket Stadium

S. No. Batsman Matches Innings Runs Best Average SR 100s 50s 1 Sanju Samson 4 4 216 85 54 184.62 0 3 2 Lokesh Rahul 5 5 210 69 52.5 115.38 0 2 3 Glenn Maxwell 5 3 197 95 98.5 203.09 0 2 4 Steven Smith 4 4 170 69 56.67 160.38 0 2 5 Virat Kohli 5 5 168 49* 56 124.44 0 0 6 David Warner 5 5 161 85* 40.25 133.06 0 2 7 Mayank Agarwal 3 3 157 106 52.33 184.71 1 0 8 Quinton de Kock 4 4 154 67 51.33 136.28 0 1 9 Shikhar Dhawan 5 5 140 101* 35 155.56 1 0 10 Shreyas Iyer 3 3 133 88* 66.5 168.35 0 1

Most IPL wickets at Sharjah Cricket Stadium

S. No. Bowler Matches Balls Runs Wickets Average Economy SR 3w+ 1 Mohammed Shami 5 120 199 9 22.11 9.95 13.33 2 2 Sandeep Sharma 4 96 121 8 15.13 7.56 12 1 3 Anrich Nortje 3 72 102 6 17 8.5 12 1 4 Trent Boult 2 48 46 6 7.67 5.75 8 1 5 Yuzvendra Chahal 5 109 110 6 18.33 6.06 18.17 0 6 Kagiso Rabada 3 70 119 5 23.8 10.2 14 1 7 Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2 48 42 5 8.4 5.25 9.6 1 8 Rahul Tewatia 3 54 76 4 19 8.44 13.5 1 9 Axar Patel 4 84 73 4 18.25 5.21 21 0 10 Laxmipathy Balaji 2 48 59 4 14.75 7.38 12 1

Most IPL fielding dismissals at Sharjah Cricket Stadium