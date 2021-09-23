Sharjah Cricket Stadium IPL records: Who has scored the most IPL runs in Sharjah?

Sharjah Cricket Stadium IPL records: Sharjah Cricket Stadium has hosted a total of 18 IPL matches till date.
Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings will be playing their second match of the ongoing second phase of the 14th season of the Indian Premier League in Sharjah tomorrow.
In what will be the first match to be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium this season, it is more than likely to register a high-scoring contest primarily because of its small boundary size.
Sharjah, which has hosted just 18 matches of the IPL over the years, has hosted the least number of matches among three UAE venues.
Royal Challengers, who started this leg on a losing note, would be banking on star names such as Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli and Yuzvendra Chahal for the trio has done well at this venue in the past.
Super Kings, on the other hand, don’t have individual moments of brilliance in Sharjah but a team of their experience has it in it to challenge RCB on Friday.
Sharjah Cricket Stadium IPL records
Most IPL runs at Sharjah Cricket Stadium
|S. No.
|Batsman
|Matches
|Innings
|Runs
|Best
|Average
|SR
|100s
|50s
|1
|Sanju Samson
|4
|4
|216
|85
|54
|184.62
|0
|3
|2
|Lokesh Rahul
|5
|5
|210
|69
|52.5
|115.38
|0
|2
|3
|Glenn Maxwell
|5
|3
|197
|95
|98.5
|203.09
|0
|2
|4
|Steven Smith
|4
|4
|170
|69
|56.67
|160.38
|0
|2
|5
|Virat Kohli
|5
|5
|168
|49*
|56
|124.44
|0
|0
|6
|David Warner
|5
|5
|161
|85*
|40.25
|133.06
|0
|2
|7
|Mayank Agarwal
|3
|3
|157
|106
|52.33
|184.71
|1
|0
|8
|Quinton de Kock
|4
|4
|154
|67
|51.33
|136.28
|0
|1
|9
|Shikhar Dhawan
|5
|5
|140
|101*
|35
|155.56
|1
|0
|10
|Shreyas Iyer
|3
|3
|133
|88*
|66.5
|168.35
|0
|1
Most IPL wickets at Sharjah Cricket Stadium
|S. No.
|Bowler
|Matches
|Balls
|Runs
|Wickets
|Average
|Economy
|SR
|3w+
|1
|Mohammed Shami
|5
|120
|199
|9
|22.11
|9.95
|13.33
|2
|2
|Sandeep Sharma
|4
|96
|121
|8
|15.13
|7.56
|12
|1
|3
|Anrich Nortje
|3
|72
|102
|6
|17
|8.5
|12
|1
|4
|Trent Boult
|2
|48
|46
|6
|7.67
|5.75
|8
|1
|5
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|5
|109
|110
|6
|18.33
|6.06
|18.17
|0
|6
|Kagiso Rabada
|3
|70
|119
|5
|23.8
|10.2
|14
|1
|7
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|2
|48
|42
|5
|8.4
|5.25
|9.6
|1
|8
|Rahul Tewatia
|3
|54
|76
|4
|19
|8.44
|13.5
|1
|9
|Axar Patel
|4
|84
|73
|4
|18.25
|5.21
|21
|0
|10
|Laxmipathy Balaji
|2
|48
|59
|4
|14.75
|7.38
|12
|1
Most IPL fielding dismissals at Sharjah Cricket Stadium
|S. No.
|Fielder
|Matches
|Catches
|Stumps
|Run-outs
|Total
|1
|Quinton de Kock
|4
|6
|1
|0
|7
|2
|Lokesh Rahul
|5
|6
|0
|0
|6
|3
|Sanju Samson
|4
|3
|2
|0
|5
|4
|David Warner
|5
|5
|0
|0
|5
|5
|Virat Kohli
|5
|4
|0
|0
|4
|6
|Shimron Hetmyer
|2
|4
|0
|0
|4
|7
|Faf du Plessis
|4
|3
|0
|0
|3
|8
|Wriddhiman Saha
|4
|2
|1
|0
|3
|9
|Isuru Udana
|3
|2
|0
|1
|3
|10
|Shikhar Dhawan
|5
|3
|0
|0
|3