KKR vs Delhi Head to Head wins: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals records and stats IPL 2022

KKR vs Delhi Head to Head in IPL history: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for IPL 2022 Match 19.

The 19th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals at the Braboune Stadium tomorrow. Afternoon match of the fourth IPL 2022 double-header day, this match will be followed by Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants contest at the Wankhede Stadium.

Table-toppers at the time of writing this story, Knight Riders have won three and lost one out of their four IPL 2022 matches till now. Capitals, on the other hand, are at the seventh position on the back of winning one and losing two out of their three matches this season.

Having played IPL matches at the Brabourne Stadium in 2010 and 2015, Kolkata are yet to win a match here. Meanwhile, Delhi have won one (against Mumbai Indians last month) and lost two out of their three Brabourne T20s.

KKR vs Delhi Head to Head wins

Total number of matches played: 30

Matches won by KKR: 16

Matches won by DC: 13

Matches played in April: 15 (KKR 8, DC 7)

Matches played in India: 22 (KKR 13, DC 8)

Matches played at Brabourne Stadium: 0 (KKR 0, DC 0)

KKR average score against DC: 153

DC average score against KKR: 153

Most runs for KKR: 282 (Nitish Rana)

Most runs for DC: 341 (Prithvi Shaw)

Most wickets for KKR: 22 (Sunil Narine)

Most wickets for DC: 8 (Anrich Nortje)

Most catches for KKR: 7 (Sunil Narine)

Most catches for DC: 8 (Rishabh Pant)

The last KKR vs DC encounter was IPL 2021 Qualifier 2 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Chasing a 136-run target, KKR had sealed a 3-wicket victory with a ball to go after a mad display of batting saw them losing six wickets for seven runs in the business end of the match.

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).