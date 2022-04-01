KKR vs PBKS Man of the Match today IPL: Who was awarded Man of the Match in Kolkata vs Punjab IPL 2022 match?

KKR vs PBKS Man of the Match: The fast bowler from Kolkata Knight Riders has won his second IPL 2022 match award.

During the eighth match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium, Kolkata Knight Riders beat Punjab Kings by 4 wickets to register their second victory of the season.

Chasing a moderate 138-run target, Knight Riders successfully managed to stage a revival after being reduced to 51/4 in seven overs. A match-winning 90-run partnership for the fifth wicket between wicket-keeper batter Sam Billings (24*) and all-rounder Andre Russell (70*) sealed the chase in the 15th over.

Batting at No. 6, Russell hit two fours and eight sixes at a strike rate of 225.80 to turn the tables tonight. An absolute domination during his unbeaten 31-ball stay in the middle, Russell entertained one and all with his towering shots.

KKR vs PBKS Man of the Match IPL 2022

After Kolkata captain Shreyas Iyer (26) won the toss and chose to field, his bowlers bundled out Punjab for 137 in 18.2 overs. Barring batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa’s blazing 31 (9), no other Punjabi batter got going as they failed to even last for 20 overs.

Dismissing Kings captain Mayank Agarwal (1) in the first over of the match, KKR fast bowler Umesh Yadav also sent back Liam Livingstone (19), Harpreet Brar (14) and Rahul Chahar (0) to the pavilion to play a titular role in bundling out the opposition for 137 in 18.2 overs.

While Yadav’s new-ball opening partner Tim Southee picked a couple of wickets in Shikhar Dhawan (16) and Shahrukh Khan (0), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and Shivam Mavi picked a wicket apiece.

Welcome back my friend @Russell12A so long since saw the ball fly so high!!! It takes a life of its own when U hit it Man! And @y_umesh wow! To @ShreyasIyer15 & team well done.Have a happy nite boys. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 1, 2022

“Getting older and when you know when you play just one format, I look to bowl as much as possible. When someone improves at practice, they do well during the match as well. I didn’t think Mayank [Agarwal] would charge at me on his first ball.

“I knew he would play off the back foot, and that’s where I looked to bowl on a back of a length. Whatever is happening now, has been because of what I have practiced with my coaches. If you bowl at 140kph, you need to be accurate, you need to bowl at the stumps,” Yadav told Star Sports after winning the ‘Man of the Match’ award during the post-match presentation ceremony.