KKR vs SRH Head to Head in IPL history | Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad stats | IPL 2021 Match 49

KKR vs SRH Head to Head: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the 49th match of IPL 2021.

The 49th match of the ongoing 14th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai tomorrow.

In the 12 matches that they’ve played this season, Knight Riders have won five and lost seven matches to be at the fourth position on the points table. The Eoin Morgan-led team need to win both their remaining matches to be in contention for IPL 2021 playoffs.

Sunrisers, on the other hand, continue to struggle at the bottom of the points table on the back of just two victories and nine losses in their 11 matches this season and have no chance of going through to the next round.

Hyderabad, who have never defeated Kolkata outside of India, would be hoping for registering their first overseas victory against them at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. While SRH have won seven and lost five matches over the years at this venue, KKR have won two and lost their remaining three matches here.

KKR vs SRH Head to Head Records in IPL history

Total number of matches played: 20

Matches won by KKR: 13

Matches won by SRH: 7

Matches played in India: 18 (KKR 11, SRH 7)

Matches played outside India: 2 (KKR 2, SRH 0)

KKR average score against SRH: 152

SRH average score against KKR: 156

Most runs for KKR: 261 (Nitish Rana)

Most runs for SRH: 619 (David Warner)

Most wickets for KKR: 10 (Sunil Narine)

Most wickets for SRH: 20 (Bhuvneshwar Kumar)

Most catches for KKR: 5 (Dinesh Karthik and Andre Russell)

Most catches for SRH: 9 (Rashid Khan)

Knight Riders, who have won four out of their last five matches against Sunrisers, had beaten them in Chennai during their last encounter earlier this year. Half-centuries from Nitish Rana (80) and Rahul Tripathi (53) had outdone half-centuries from Manish Pandey (61) and Jonny Bairstow (55) in a 10-run KKR victory.