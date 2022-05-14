KKR vs SRH man of the match: Who won Man of the Match in Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2022 match?

KKR vs SRH man of the match: The Kolkata Knight Riders manage to stay in the race towards the playoffs post a must-win match versus SRH.

During the 61st match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League at the MCA Stadium in Pune, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have handed the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) their fifth consecutive defeat by 54 runs, to still stay in contention for the race towards the playoffs.

En route a healthy target of 178, on what was a challenging pitch to bat on, the SRH skipper Kane Williamson (9 off 17) yet again struggled to get going, while providing his side a poor start, having posted mere 31/1 after the end of the Powerplay.

Apart from the youngster Abhishek Sharma (43 off 28) – the only SRH batter to have looked at ease during his stay at the crease, no other player in their batting line-up could stay in there in a bid to stitch a partnership, nor could come up with some lusty blows for an Over or two, as all they could garner and post was 123/8 in their 20 Overs.

Andre Russell, with his figures of 4-0-22-3 was the pick of the KKR bowlers, as he put up a proper all-round show, while also smashing an unbeaten 49* off 28 deliveries in the first innings as well.

KKR vs SRH man of the match

Courtesy of an all-round effort in a must-win match for KKR, there were no points for guessing that it was Andre Russell, who was fittingly awarded the ‘Player of the Match’ for today’s encounter.

Coming in to bat with his team struggling at 94/5 after 11.3 Overs, Russell, made sure he played with caution in his initial few deliveries, and kept on believing in his hitting prowess to turn the game with a powerful finish.

With Washington Sundar bowling the final Over of the innings, the Windies giant, smashed the off-spinner for three sixes to collect 20 runs in total, as KKR managed to post an above-par total of 177/6 on a relatively sluggish track.

For more Cricket-related news, click here.