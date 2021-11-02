Cricket

KL Rahul captain: Rahul expected to lead India in New Zealand T20Is

KL Rahul captain: Rahul expected to lead India in New Zealand T20Is
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
"Is Giannis Antetokounmpo suiting up against Cade Cunningham and the Pistons?": Bucks share injury report ahead of matchup against Detroit
No Newer Articles
Cricket Latest News
KL Rahul captain: Rahul expected to lead India in New Zealand T20Is
KL Rahul captain: Rahul expected to lead India in New Zealand T20Is

KL Rahul captain: The Indian batter has emerged as a possible candidate to lead the…