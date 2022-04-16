KL Rahul celebration video: KL Rahul century celebration vs Mumbai Indians 2022 IPL

KL Rahul celebration video: KL Rahul scored a brilliant century in the IPL 2022 game against Mumbai Indians at the Brabourne Stadium.

Lucknow Super Giants are up against Mumbai Indians in the league game of IPL 2022. The game is being played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to bowl first against the Super Giants.

The top-order of the Lucknow Super Giants started with a bang against the Mumbai Indians. Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul smashed 52 runs in just 5.3 overs. Manish Pandey was sent to bat at the number three slot, and he managed to score 38 runs in 29 games.

Marcus Stoinis started the innings with a bang, where he smashed a brilliant six on his very first ball. Stoinis managed to score 10 runs in nine balls. Despite losing wickets on the other end, captain KL Rahul kept smashing the ball. Rahul, who is playing his 100th IPL game scored a brilliant century.

On the 5th ball of the 19th over, Rahul scored a boundary on the ball of Tymal Mills to complete his century. With this knock, KL Rahul also completed the milestone of 3500 IPL runs. After initial 100 games, only Chris Gayle is ahead of KL Rahul in terms of IPL runs.

KL Rahul celebration video

After completing the century, KL Rahul did his famous ‘fingers in ears’ celebration. KL Rahul has earlier revealed that this celebration is a symbol of “shut down the notice”. “It (the celebration) is just to shut out the noise, not to disrespect anyone,” Kl Rahul said in 2021.

KL Rahul got out on a golden duck in the last game against the Rajasthan Royals, where Trent Boult took his wicket. Rahul was trolled on social media after that knock as his girlfriend Athiya Shetty was also present in the game. This century came at a fitting time for the Lucknow’s skipper.