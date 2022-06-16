KL Rahul Injury Update: KL Rahul Groin injury meaning in cricket

KL Rahul Injury Update: Indian vice-captain KL Rahul has been battling a groin injury that ruled him out of South Africa T20Is.

Indian opening batter KL Rahul has been one of the most consistent batters in the circuit. In the recently concluded IPL, Rahul scored 616 runs at 51.33 for the Lucknow Super Giants, and he finished as the 2nd highest run-scorer of the tournament just behind Jos Buttler.

KL Rahul was named the captain of the Indian side ahead of the South Africa T20Is, but he got injured just ahead of the first T20I match. He was then ruled out of the whole series. Rahul’s record in the international circuit is brilliant as well, and the Indian team would want him to return to full fitness.

KL Rahul Injury Update

KL Rahul has been ruled out of the England tour due to a groin injury. It was initially reported that KL Rahul will just miss the only test match, but he is now ruled out of the whole English tour. Rahul was brilliant in the four test matches played in England, where he cemented his place in the squad as an opener.

Rahul was made to open innings along with Rohit Sharma in England, and he took full advantage of it. He scored 315 runs in four games, courtesy of one century and one half-century. Since then, he is the opener of the side, and he even led Team India on the South African tour.

Hard to accept but I begin another challenge today. Gutted not to be leading the side for the first time at home, but the boys have all my support from the sidelines.Heartfelt thanks to all for your support.Wishing Rishabh and the boys all the luck for the series.See you soon🏏💙 — K L Rahul (@klrahul) June 8, 2022

According to Cricbuzz, KL Rahul will now travel to Germany for the treatment of his groin. Rahul is likely to fly out to Germany by the end of this month or early July. “That is correct, the board is working on his fitness and he will be going to Germany soon,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah told Cricbuzz on Thursday (June 16).

A groin injury is a type of injury that happens when your tear or pull a groin muscle. The recovery from the injury depends upon the degree of it. It is looking like the injury of KL Rahul is quite serious, and he is certainly going to be on the sidelines for the good next weeks.