KL Rahul total runs in IPL 2022: KL Rahul all IPL season runs

KL Rahul all IPL season runs: The captain of Lucknow Super Giants has registered another successful Indian Premier League season.

During the Eliminator of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Kolkata, Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Lucknow Super Giants by 14 runs.

Chasing a 208-run chase, Super Giants managed to remain in the chase for a large part. Attempting to seal the highest-ever run-chase at the Eden Gardens and the fifth-highest in IPL history in a knockout match was never going to be easy but LSG lacked eventually for not making the most of their batting resources tonight.

Captain KL Rahul, their best batter this season, top-scored yet again with his 79 (58) comprising of three fours and five sixes. In what was his 52nd T20 half-century, it was his 31st in the IPL, fourth for Lucknow, third against Royal Challengers and second at the Eden Gardens.

Rahul, who was at his usual good whilst batting at a strike rate of 136.20, needed to bat in a more attacking fashion than registering a 42-ball half-century in a 200+ run chase. The 30-year old player was required to do the heavy lifting with others not contributing as much as was needed out of them on Wednesday.

Rajat Patidar: 112 off 54 balls.

KL Rahul : 79 off 58 balls. These two contrasting innings decided the fate of the game. Didn’t quite understand what KL was doing in the middle overs knocking 1s & 2s. You’ve all the shots but still don’t want to play it? #LSG #IPL2022 — ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ | Dodda Ganesh (@doddaganesha) May 25, 2022

KL Rahul all IPL season runs

Second-highest run-scorer of the season, Rahul’s 616 runs have come at an average of 51.33 and a strike rate of 135.38 including two centuries and four half-centuries.

IPL 2022 will be remembered for Rahul scoring more than 500 runs in an IPL season for the fifth consecutive time and 600 runs for the third consecutive time.