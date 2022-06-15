KL Rahul injury update: Will KL Rahul play team India’s 5th Test match vs England at Edgbaston?

KL Rahul injury update: The wicket-keeper batter had pulled out of India’s ongoing T20I series against South Africa in the eleventh hour.

After having made his team India captaincy debut this year during the Test and ODI away series versus South Africa, wicket-keeper batter KL Rahul, was all set to lead the side for the first time at Home during the ongoing five-match series against South Africa again.

However, an eleventh hour unfortunate pull out due to a right groin injury, meant that the Karnataka batter had to pave way for handing the captaincy responsibility to the 24-year-old Rishabh Pant.

While the extent of his injury did not come into light before the commencement of the ongoing series, it was speculated to be a precautionary measure keeping in mind the upcoming ‘fifth’ Test match versus England at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

KL Rahul injury update

As per a latest report from the news agency PTI, the nature of Rahul’s injury seems to be quite a serious one, with the 30-year-old set to miss the aforementioned, re-scheduled fifth and final Test match versus England as well, to take place from July 1.

“Rahul has not recovered from his groin injury. The Test squad members are assembling in Mumbai today and will fly out midnight. Rahul is not travelling with the team. He will take some more time to recover although he might appear in a fitness test during weekend. Chances of recovery aren’t looking bright,” a BCCI official privy to development told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

As per reports, the senior players including the likes of skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, are set to leave for England early Thursday, with India scheduled to play a 4-day Warm-up match against Leicestershire from June 24 onwards, ahead of the ‘fifth’ Test match which had to be postponed last year due to COVID-19.

BCCI have not yet named KL Rahul’s replacement in the (now) 16-member squad.