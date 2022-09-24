“Thank you for everything you’ve done”: Sachin Tendulkar congratulates Jhulan Goswami as she retires from international Cricket with India clean sweeping England at Lord’s

Sachin Tendulkar congratulates Jhulan Goswami on her stellar international career which culminated at the Lord’s Cricket Ground on Saturday.

The legendary Jhulan Goswami ended her two-decade long international Cricket career, with India clean sweeping England in the three-match ODI series, with a 16-run victory at Lord’s in the most dramatic of fashions.

Requiring another 17 runs with Over Six Overs to go and nine wickets down, England were undone with a brilliant presence of mind from the Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma, as she managed to sneak a Run Out at the non-striker’s end, with the well-set Charlotte Dean (47 off 80) backing away way too far.

The dramatic finish to the final ODI at the ‘Home of Cricket’ for will forever be registered in the minds of the Indian Cricket fans, as it also marks Goswami’s end to what has been a stellar international career for team India, spanning over two decades.

Breathing fire even during the final Over of her international match, the 39-year-old returned with a wicket-maiden, while also adding another feather to her cap, with a wicket off the 10,001th delivery in ODI matches, thereby taking her overall wickets tally in the format to 255 – the most by any bowler in Women’s ODI.

Sachin Tendulkar congratulates Jhulan Goswami

One legendary Cricketer to the other, Sachin Tendulkar took to his social media handle, to congratulate Jhulan Goswami on a fabulous career, and for rendering her selfless service to Indian Cricket for all these years.

Thank you for everything you’ve done for Indian cricket.

Many congratulations on a wonderful career @JhulanG10. https://t.co/Z1v1HfRY8h — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 24, 2022

In her last-ever ODI, Goswami was yet again as immaculate as ever with her line and length, finishing her spell with bowling figures of 10-3-30-2, including the wickets of the in-form Alice Capsey (5 off 8), and finally of Kate Cross (10 off 15), when the stubborn England tail threatened to take the game away for India.

With the win, Goswami will bid adieu to her career, with a memorable ODI bilateral series victory against England after 23 long years.