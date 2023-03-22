KL Rahul Injury: What Happened to KL Rahul? Why is Rahul Not Keeping Wickets in Chennai ODI?

India wicket-keeper batter KL Rahul can no longer be seen on the field after having kept wickets for 16 overs in the ongoing third ODI against Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Reserve wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan, who hasn’t played any match in this series, is keeping wickets for India in Rahul’s absence. It all happened from the 17th over onward being bowled by vice-captain Hardik Pandya when Kishan was seen performing the duty behind the stumps.

India’s designated wicket-keeper batter in this format especially in the absence of Rishabh Pant, Rahul’s absence in the middle has caused a lot of curiosity among fans regarding the reason behind the same.

What happened to KL Rahul in Chennai ODI?

Readers must note that there hasn’t been any official update from the Indian team management with respect to Rahul suffering any injury. Although unconfirmed, a most commonly assumption in a Chennai ODI is that of Rahul feeling dehydrated in the middle.

There is no hiding to the fact that March 22, 2023, is a hot and humid day in the city. In such cases fielding in an afternoon match has it in it to drain even the fittest of players’ energies. As a result, Rahul could have returned to the dressing room for some intake of fluids before resuming in his role of a wicket-keeper.

This story will be updated after an official confirmation.

Substitutes for wicket-keepers allowed since 2017

It is worth mentioning that it was only six years ago when MCC (Marylebone Cricket Club) had amended the substitute rule regarding wicket-keepers. As a result, upon the on-field umpires’ approval, a fielding team can call-in a non-playing member as a substitute wicket-keeper in international cricket.

“It was felt that, if the original wicketkeeper was genuinely injured, then a substitute should be allowed to take over, but that the umpires should control the situation to prevent abuse,” the MCC had said in a statement in 2017. “A substitute still cannot bowl, bat or act as captain.”