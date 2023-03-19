KL Rahul last 10 innings in ODI: KL Rahul last 10 ODI innings score full list

India wicket-keeper batter KL Rahul (9) was among their five batters who were dismissed within the first powerplay after being put in to bat first by Australia stand-in captain Steven Smith in the second ODI at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium today.

Coming in to bat at No. 5 in the fifth over, Rahul found himself in a similar position like the first ODI in Mumbai where he was out batting in the sixth over. However, unlike Friday, Rahul failed to bail India out of trouble missing an opportunity of turning the tables in consecutive matches.

Rahul, who hit a boundary during his 12-ball stay in the middle, was found wanting in front of the stumps by Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc (5/53). With former captain Virat Kohli (31) batting at the other end, Rahul missed a golden opportunity of digging deep as over 40 overs were left in the Indian innings at the time of his dismissal.

Set to play a series-deciding third ODI in Chennai on Wednesday, Rahul would be looking to leave a mark in his last international match before the start of the 16th season of the Indian Premier League.

Although the format and conditions will differ drastically, Rahul could earn himself a spot in the Test Playing XI for ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 final against Australia at The Oval in June especially if he continues his golden run as a middle-order wicket-keeper batter.

KL Rahul last 10 ODI innings score

Rahul, 30, has scored 320 runs at an average and strike rate of 40 and 80 respectively in his last 10 ODI innings. Rahul, who has scored three half-centuries in this period, would benefit the team even more on the back of a better strike rate. In his defense, two of these half-centuries have come in successful run-chases in low-scoring contests.

