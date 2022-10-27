KL Rahul memes: Funniest Twitter reactions on Rahul’s failure vs Netherlands in Sydney T20I

KL Rahul memes: Twitter was flooded with KL Rahul’s memes after the Indian opener yet again got dismissed for a lower total.

India and Netherlands are up against each other in the Super-12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney. Rohit Sharma won the toss and India opted to bat first. This match bought yet another opportunity for KL Rahul to score some runs upfront, but he again failed to deliver.

On the 4th ball of the 3rd over, Dutch pacer Paul van Meekeran bowled a fuller delivery to KL Rahul, and it smashed into Rahul’s pad, umpire Ahsan Raza gave Rahul out as well. To the naked eye, it was looking like the ball missed the leg stump, but Rahul did not review it. It was proven later that the ball would have missed the stumps.

There are already a lot of questions regarding KL’s opening slot, and this innings won’t help his case either. Rahul is under a lot of pressure to score runs now after two consecutive failures in the T20 World Cup 2022. The approach of Rahul was under a lot of questions in the Asia Cup 2022 as well.

Rahul has scored 310 T20I runs this year at 31.00 with the help of 4 half-centuries. He has a minimal strike-rate of 126.53, which is the biggest issue. India tried Rishabh Pant as an opener in the practice games in Perth, but he failed to deliver, whereas Rahul scored a half-century in the warmup match against Australia.

It will be interesting to see how Rahul will be treated, but it is certain that there is a lot of pressure on the Indian vice-captain, and he needs to score runs for the side. The early departure of KL Rahul early gave yet another reason to people to post some funny memes about KL Rahul on Twitter.

KL Rahul memes

still a better opener than kl rahul pic.twitter.com/0i4xYcXSwq — tushR (@heyytusharr) October 27, 2022

KL Rahul so far in this world cup pic.twitter.com/A95rjZ8O4S — The Lost Guy (@TheLostGuy_) October 27, 2022

Kl rahul proving his haters wrong by not performing against weak team too — time square (@time__square) October 27, 2022

KL Rahul knew he was Not out, yet he played a double bluff and trolled all his haters by not scoring against Netherlands as well. Hats off — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) October 27, 2022

what a reply by kl rahul to all those people who were accusing him of statpadding — vishal dayama (@VishalDayama) October 27, 2022

KL Rahul is Biggest FRAUD in World Cricket #INDvsNED — Amit Kumar (@AMIT_GUJJU) October 27, 2022

9(12), Strike rate- 75 against mighty Netherlands.

This is KL Rahul’s World, We are just living in it…bow down for the King Rahul ‍♂️ #INDvNED pic.twitter.com/ysMXw6sysu — TukTuk Academy (@TukTuk_Academy) October 27, 2022



