Rohit Sharma record at SCG: Rohit Sharma Sydney Cricket Ground T20 innings list

Rohit Sharma record at SCG:: The SportsRush brings you the records of Rohit Sharma at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney.

India will face the Netherlands in the Super-12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney. After registering an excellent win against Pakistan in the last match, this is a great chance for the Indian team to register their 2nd win on the trot.

It is an excellent opportunity for the Indian team to find some rhythm in their batting ahead of the important matches ahead. Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya proved their form in the last match, whereas Suryakumar Yadav has been one of the most consistent batters of the Indian team this season. However, Rohit Sharma has struggled to find his form this year.

Rohit is India’s ace batter, but he has not been able to get going in the T20Is. In 2022, he has played 24 T20Is, where he has scored 544 runs at 24.73 with the help of a couple of half-centuries. Rohit’s S/R has been 140.93, which proves that he has been playing with an attacking approach, but has not been able to convert them into big scores.

Rohit Sharma record at SCG

Indian captain Rohit Sharma will enjoy the batting conditions at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney. Sydney has been a brilliant track to bat on, and the Indian team captain won’t find a better ground to find his lost form in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Sharma has played a couple of T20Is at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney.

In those couple of T20Is, Rohit has scored 75 runs, where 52 has been his highest score at the venue. He has a strike-rate of 138.89 at the venue, and Rohit would want to pounce upon that record. In ODIs, he has scored 2 half-centuries and 1 century at this venue, which proves that he loves batting at this venue.

Rohit Sharma Sydney Cricket Ground T20 innings list

1) 52 (38) against Australia in 2016

1) 23 (16) against Australia in 2018