“Wasn’t a perfect knock”: Rohit Sharma not entirely happy with half-century vs Netherlands in Super 12 match at SCG

Indian captain Rohit Sharma scored a half-century against the Netherlands in the T20 World Cup 2022 match, but he was not happy with it.

Indian cricket team registered an easy win over the Netherlands, and this is their 2nd consecutive victory in the Super-12 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. The match was played at the Sydney Cricket Ground, and Rohit opted to bat first on a beautiful batting track.

India lost the wicket of KL Rahul early, but then Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli stitched a partnership of 73 runs for the 2nd wicket. Rohit departed after scoring 53 runs in 39 balls with the help of 3 sixes and 4 boundaries. Virat then got an able partner in Suryakumar Yadav, and both of them combined for an unbeaten 95 runs and India finished at 179-2.

Chasing the target of 180, the Netherlands side never looked in the contest, and they managed to score 123-9 in their quota of 20 overs. The Indian bowlers were on the money from the very first over. Suryakumar Yadav won the Man of the Match award for his 25-ball 51-run knock.

Rohit Sharma not entirely happy with half-century vs Netherlands

Rohit has not been in great touch this season, but he finally scored a half-century in the match against the Netherlands. During the post-match conference, Rohit said that it was not a perfect knock by him, but he is happy to score some runs for the team, and he will take them.

Rohit insists that he is happy that he got some runs under his belt, and it does not matter the way it comes. The form of Rohit will play a big part for the Indian team in their world cup campaign.

“I’m not entirely happy with the way I batted, wouldn’t say it was a perfect knock. Just to get some runs under my belt was good. Have to get runs, good-looking or ugly looking, doesn’t matter,” Rohit Sharma said at the post-match-conference.

Rohit Sharma appreciates bowlers in ‘near perfect’ win

Rohit was not impressed by his knock, but he was delighted by the way the Indian team won the match. He said that the wicket was on the slower side, and it was difficult to play the shots here. Rohit hailed the performance of the bowlers and called it a near-perfect knock.

“This was a near-perfect game for us. Won’t say we were in a spot of bother at the start, the wicket was on the slower side and we couldn’t play our shots right at the start. With the ball, we were clinical, Rohit Sharma added.