KL Rahul run out today: KL Rahul dismissed in bizarre manner; stops midway while completing second run with Suryakumar Yadav

KL Rahul run out: The Indian vice-captain appeared to have confused himself which led to a strange dismissal today.

During the second ODI of the ongoing West Indies’ tour of India in Ahmedabad, India vice-captain Lokesh Rahul appeared to have doubted his own call which led to his dismissal.

It all happened on the fourth delivery of the 30th over when Rahul drove a Kemar Roach delivery towards sweeper cover. Rahul, who was interested in a second run, received an affirmative response from non-striker Suryakumar Yadav.

Having said that, it was midway through the second run that Rahul appeared to have confused himself with respect to his own call only to stop for a second which was enough for West Indies wicket-keeper Shai Hope to affect a run-out after he received an accurate throw from Akeal Hosein.

Rahul, who walked back to the pavilion after scoring 49 (48) with the help of four fours and two sixes, seemed to find faults with Yadav’s response to the second run. With Yadav being fully committed to Rahul’s call, the latter stopping midway while running towards the danger end was beyond explanation.

Rahul’s departure put an end to a rescue act stitched between him and Yadav as the duo joined hands for a 91-run fourth-wicket partnership after the hosts were reduced to 43/3 in 12 overs.

India, who have been on an experimenting spree at the Narendra Modi Stadium today, have promoted all-rounder Washington Sundar ahead of Deepak Hooda at No. 6.

KL Rahul run out today

Twitter reactions on KL Rahul dismissal in 2nd ODI:

Indians run out one short of a fifty in ODIs

Ravi Shastri

Dinesh Mongia

Mohd Kaif

Rahul Dravid

KL Rahul#IndvWI #WIvInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) February 9, 2022

It was KL Rahul’s own call. Misjudgement, and he’s missed out on a big one perhaps. #INDvsWI — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) February 9, 2022

That wasn’t in the script 🙁 KL Rahul’s gone, run out one short of his century. Washington Sundar walks out to bat. #INDvWI #SaddaPunjab — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) February 9, 2022

