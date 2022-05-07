KL Rahul vs KKR IPL record and last 5 innings list: KL Rahul vs Umesh Yadav head to head IPL stats

KL Rahul vs KKR IPL record and last 5 innings list: KL Rahul would want to win the battle against Umesh Yadav with the new ball.

Lucknow Super Giants will face Kolkata Knight Riders in the 53rd league game of the Indian Premier League 2022. The match will be played at the MCA Stadium in Pune. This is the first-ever match between two sides in the history of IPL.

The Super Giants are just one win away from qualifying for the playoffs, whereas one more defeat can end the season of Kolkata Knight Riders. KKR will need to take the wicket of KL Rahul early in order to win, and they will rely on their leading bowler in Umesh Yadav

KL Rahul vs KKR IPL record

KL Rahul is one of the most consistent Indian batters in the history of the Indian Premier League. The all-new Lucknow Super Giants captain has maintained his consistent run in this season as well. Rahul is currently the 2nd highest run-scorer of IPL 2022 just behind Jos Buttler.

Rahul has a decent record against Kolkata Knight Riders as well. Against KKR, Rahul has played 13 matches, where he has managed to score 383 runs at an average of 38.33, whereas his S/R has been 138.77. He has smashed five half-centuries against the Knight Riders.

In the last five innings against KKR, Rahul has scored 180 runs with the help of a couple of half-centuries.

Score Balls Year 67 55 2021 19 20 2021 28 25 2020 64 58 2020 2 7 2019

KL Rahul vs Umesh Yadav head to head IPL stats

KL Rahul gets to his hundred with a six! It’s his second hundred of the season, and both have come against Mumbai Indians #LSGvMI #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/kcQOLAzqMz — Cricbuzz (@cricbuzz) April 24, 2022

Umesh Yadav is the new ball bowler of the Kolkata Knight Riders, and the battle between KL Rahul and Umesh Yadav will be an interesting one. Yadav has been able to swing the ball in both directions with the new ball, and Rahul will definitely face him as an opener.

In IPL, Rahul has scored 62 runs against Umesh Yadav in 49 balls at a strike-rate of 126.53 and Umesh has been able to dismiss Rahul just once. So, Umesh has not taken Rahul’s wicket on most occasions, but Rahul has also not been able to score freely against Umesh.

Rahul has scored 451 runs this season at 56.37, courtesy of two centuries and two half-centuries. Umesh Yadav, on the other hand, has scalped 15 wickets in the tournament, and he is the best bowler of the Kolkata Knight Riders this season.