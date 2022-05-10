KL Rahul vs Mohammed Shami IPL record: KL Rahul at MCA Stadium Pune stats and records

KL Rahul vs Mohammed Shami IPL record: MCA Stadium in Pune will host the IPL 2022 game between Lucknow and Gujarat.

Lucknow Super Giants will lock horns against Gujarat Titans in the 57th league game of the Indian Premier League 2022. The match will be played at the MCA Stadium in Pune. Both teams have won eight of their games in the tournament, and they have almost qualified for the playoffs of the tournament.

KL Rahul has been the best batter of the Lucknow Super Giants, whereas Mohammed Shami has been the best bowler of the Gujarat Titans. This battle can decide the fate of the match.

KL Rahul vs Mohammed Shami IPL record

KL Rahul and Mohammed Shami used to share the dressing room in the Punjab franchise, and the battle between both of them will be an intriguing one to watch out for. Shami has been the new ball bowler of the Gujarat Titans, whereas KL Rahul will open the innings for Lucknow.

Rahul has faced just four balls of Mohammed Shami in the IPL, where he has scored 11 runs and Shami has managed to dismiss Rahul once in the process. In the last game between Lucknow and Gujarat, Mohammad Shami took the wicket of KL Rahul on a golden duck.

KL Rahul has scored 451 runs this season at an average of 50.11, courtesy of two centuries and two half-centuries. Mohammed Shami has scalped 15 wickets in 11 games this season at an economy of 8.29.

KL Rahul at MCA Stadium Pune stats and records

The pitch at the MCA Stadium in Pune has always been a batting beauty, but KL Rahul has struggled a lot on this ground. In the IPL, KL Rahul has played five games at the venue, where he has just scored 20 runs at a dreadful average of 5.00, whereas his S/R has been 62.50.

However, he has played one T20I at this ground, where he scored 54 runs at a brilliant strike-rate of 150.00. So, Rahul’s record at the MCA Stadium in Pune is not great, and he would definitely want to improve his performance.

He has played four ODIs at the venue as well, where he has scored 185 runs at an average of 61.67, courtesy of one century and one half-century.