KL Rahul vs Rajasthan Royals stats and last 5 innings list: KL Rahul vs Yuzvendra Chahal IPL records

KL Rahul vs Rajasthan Royals stats: Lucknow Super Giants’ captain has enjoyed batting against Rajasthan Royals in the past.

Lucknow Super Giants will lock horns against Rajasthan Royals in the league game of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Both teams have played some great cricket in the tournament. The Royals have won two of their three games, whereas the Super Giants have won three of their four.

Both sides have some brilliant hitters in their ranks and the Wankhede Stadium’s track will benefit the batters from both sides. KL Rahul has loved batting against Rajasthan Royals in the past as well. Yuzvendra Chahal will try to pull breaks to Punjab’s batting.

KL Rahul vs Rajasthan Royals stats

KL Rahul loves batting against Rajasthan Royals, and he boasts a wonderful record against them. He has scored 530 runs against the Royals at an average of 58.89, whereas his strike rate has been 134.52. He has scored five half-centuries against the inaugural Indian Premier League champions.

In the last five innings, KL Rahul has scored three centuries against the Rajasthan Royals. He played a fantastic knock of 91 runs against the Royals last year in Mumbai. Apart from three centuries, he has scored 41 and 47 runs in the remaining two innings. It is clear that the Royals’ have struggled against KL Rahul.

Runs Balls Venue Year 49 33 Dubai 2021 91 50 Mumbai 2021 46 41 Abu Dhabi 2020 69 54 Sharjah 2020 52 47 Mohali 2019

KL Rahul vs Yuzvendra Chahal IPL records

KL Rahul has managed to score 87 runs in 60 balls against Yuzvendra Chahal, whereas Chahal has got him out just once. So, it is clear that Rahul has batted well against Yuzvendra Chahal in the IPL. However, Chahal is in brilliant form this season, and he has scalped seven wickets in three games of IPL 2022.

Overall, Rahul has scored 3405 IPL runs at an average of 46.64, courtesy of 28 half-centuries and two centuries. Yuzi Chahal has scalped 146 wickets in 118 games and his best spell has been 4/25.