Kolkata Eden Garden weather: What is the weather forecast for India vs West Indies 3rd T20I in Kolkata?

Kolkata Eden Garden weather: The SportsRush presents before you the weather prediction for third IND vs WI T20I.

The third T20I of the ongoing West Indies’ tour of India is scheduled to begin at the Eden Gardens in less than an hour from now. Originally scheduled to host just the third ODI against West Indies, the iconic venue has hosted three T20Is due to a rejigged scheduled because of the third COVID-19 wave in India.

India, who have rested former captain Virat Kohli and wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant for this match, are sure to include a couple of reserve batters into their Playing XI tonight.

With West Indies losing all the five matches of this tour thus far, the visitors would be desperate to put an end to their trip with a victory. In the last five T20Is between these two teams, India have won four as compared to a solitary West Indian victory.

Kolkata Eden Garden weather

While weather has been pretty supportive in the five matches played in Ahmedabad and Kolkata this series, the same can’t be said of this Sunday night in Kolkata.

Although cloudy, it isn’t raining in the city at this point in time. However, there’s a strong possibility of rain pouring down in the first innings according to AccuWeather. It is around 08:00 PM (local time) that the rain probability is at the highest of 51%.

Congratulations to Avesh Khan who is all set to make his T20I debut for India. @Paytm #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/1vHk2QLDVM — BCCI (@BCCI) February 20, 2022

Players, fans and all stakeholders have a relief in the form of the rain probability decreasing to as low as 15% post 09:00 PM in Kolkata tonight.

Kolkata Eden Gardens weather today hourly

07:00 PM – 24 degree (47% rain probability).

08:00 PM – 23 degree (51% rain probability).

09:00 PM – 22 degree (47% rain probability).

10:00 PM – 22 degree (15% rain probability).

11:00 PM – 22 degree (15% rain probability).