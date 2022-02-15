Kolkata ground T20 record: List of Eden Garden stats and records in batting and bowling

Kolkata ground T20 record: Eden Gardens had last hosted a T20I against New Zealand as recent as November 2021.

Having not hosted a T20I for over three years, Kolkata will have hosted four in less than three months by the end of the imminent three-match series between India and West Indies starting from today.

The iconic Eden Gardens has been venue to eight T20Is till date. India, who have won four out of these eight, have won three and lost one in the last decade.

West Indies, on the other hand, have won and lost a match each at this venue. In 2016, their first-ever Kolkata T20I had witnessed them becoming the first-ever team to lift the ICC World Twenty20 twice.

Both the teams’ last T20I here had been played against each other more than three years ago. In what remains their only T20I against each other at the Eden Gardens, spinner Kuldeep Yadav’s bowling figures of 4-0-13-3 had played a titular role in India’s 5-wicket victory.

Kolkata ground T20 record

India captain Rohit Sharma (72) and former captain Virat Kohli (70) are the highest T20I run-scorers in Kolkata among active players. Sharma (538) and Kohli (377) are also the highest run-scorers (with a century each to their name) in T20s at this venue among players who are taking part in this series.

As far as the visitors are concerned, all-rounders Carlos Brathwaite (38) and Fabian Allen (27) are their top-scorers among active players.

Talking about the bowlers, Mustafizur Rahman (5), Brathwaite (5), Mitchell Santner (4), Ish Sodhi (4) and Axar Patel (3) are the highest T20I wicket-takers at the Eden Gardens.

India’s Kuldeep Yadav (3) and Harshal Patel (2) are the only two bowlers playing this series who already have a wicket in Kolkata T20Is. Yadav (24) and pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar (12) are also the highest wicket-takers in Kolkata T20s among players who are playing this series.

Highest score at Eden Gardens