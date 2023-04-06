Kolkata vs RCB Head to Head Record in IPL History

Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be clashing in Indian Premier League 2023 Match 9 at the Eden Gardens tonight. The contest will be their first one since IPL 2022 Match 6 – their only encounter in the last season of the biggest T20 tournament around the world.

Not the most convincing of chases by their standards, RCB had also lost seven wickets before sealing a 129-run chase with only three balls left in the match played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy.

Although Kolkata lead in head-to-head record against Bangalore over the years, the latter isn’t too far behind after having won three out of their last five matches against this opposition. With KKR also leading in other facets historically, they would want to take much-needed confidence from the past knowing that their present squad doesn’t appear threatening on paper.

Knight Riders spinner Sunil Narine and former Royal Challengers captain Virat Kohli have been the top performers by quite a distance when it comes to this rivalry. A solid contribution from them will surely aid their respect teams in what is going to be the first match of the season at this venue. As far as these two are concerned, they will be playing their first match here after almost four years.

Kolkata vs RCB Head to Head in IPL History

Total number of matches played: 31

Matches won by KKR: 17

Matches won by RCB: 14

Matches played in April: 15 (KKR 8, RCB 7)

Matches played on Thursday: 2 (KKR 1, RCB 1)

Matches played at Eden Gardens: 10 (KKR 6, RCB 4)

KKR average score against RCB: 155

RCB average score against KKR: 149

Most runs for KKR: 364 (Sunil Narine)

Most runs for RCB: 786 (Virat Kohli)

Most wickets for KKR: 21 (Sunil Narine)

Most wickets for RCB: 9 (Mohammed Siraj)

Most catches for KKR: 16 (Virat Kohli)

Most catches for RCB: 5 (Andre Russell)

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).