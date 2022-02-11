Today IPL auction time 2022: Time table for IPL mega auction 2022

Today IPL auction time 2022: The highly anticipated mega auction ahead of the 15th season of the IPL would commence today in Bengaluru.

The time has nearly arrived for the commencement of one of the most exciting two-day event of India’s biggest T20 tournament. Bengaluru is ready to host the 10 IPL franchises as their respective think-tanks would assemble under a roof to kick-off the much anticipated mega auction ahead of the tournament’s 15th edition.

A total of 590 names of players would go under the hammer on February 12 and 13, with the ten franchises strategizing and brainstorming their ways to form their respective squads within a purse limit of INR 90 Crore.

The 590 Cricketers, comprise 220 overseas and 370 Indian players; and to further break it down 228 capped players, and 355 uncapped players.

The auction event would kick-start with the list of 10 marquee players, who would be up for grabs at their respective base price of INR 2 Crore. Today (February 12), a total of 97 players (up to Set No. 11) will be put up for bidding. The first six sets (54 players) would feature the capped players, while the remaining 5 sets of the day would comprise the uncapped ones (23 players). Check the full format and schedule here.

Rs 515.5 cr is waiting to be spent on 289 players over next 2 days. Even if the money is equally divided, each player will still walk away with Rs 1.78 cr. That’s still higher than the highest salary a player earns in any other cricket league. That’s why IPL is what it is. : ) — KSR (@KShriniwasRao) February 11, 2022

Today IPL auction time 2022

Star Sports Network will be broadcasting the live streaming of Indian Premier League mega auction 2022 in India. As has been the case with everything related to Indian men’s cricket team in the recent years, Star have arranged extensive coverage for the auction as well. Fans following the auction from different states will get to hear commentary across designated TV channels for various languages, such as English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

All these channels will telecast both days of the auction event from 12 pm (IST) onwards. The 10 franchise think-tanks would take a nearly half-an-hour Afternoon tea break at around the 5 pm mark.

The auction would also make way for some short breathers from time to time for the franchises’ interaction with the host broadcaster, wherein the fans would get to know an insight as to what led the franchise bid for a particular player(s) at the auction table.