Krunal Pandya and Deepak Hooda fight: What really happened during Deepak Hooda vs Krunal Pandya fight in Baroda domestic cricket?

Krunal Pandya and Deepak Hooda fight: Lucknow Super Giants have roped both of them in their side for the IPL 2022.

Lucknow Super Giants are going to start their IPL 2022 campaign against Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on 28 March 2022. Ahead of the game, there is one such competition within the squad that the fans are eager to see.

When Lucknow signed both Deepak Hooda and Krunal Pandya in the auctions, it was a surprise to many. Krunal Pandya was bought for INR 8.25 Crores, whereas Deepak Hooda was roped in at INR 5.75 Crore. Looking at the composition of the squad, both of them are likely to start together for the franchise.

Both of them don’t share a great comradery between them, but the team’s mentor Gautam Gambhir has said that both of them are professionals, and it won’t hamper the team.

Ahead of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament last year, Deepak Hooda had pulled out of the Baroda squad while alleging that Krunal Pandya (Baroda’s captain) had abused him before his teammates and other state teams at Vadodara.

“At this moment, I am demoralised, depressed and under pressure. As from last some days and at least from last couple of days, my team captain Mr Kurnal Pandiya is using abusing language to me in front of my teammates and also other states teams who have come for participation at Reliance stadium Vadodara,” Deepak Hooda wrote in an email to BCA (Baroda Cricket Association).

Deepak Hooda further elaborated that he was practicing with the permission of the head coach, but Pandya came and stopped him by saying ‘I’m the captain, Who is the head coach? I am the overall of Baroda team’.

Deepak Hooda was later suspended by the Baroda Cricket Association for the rest of the season on the basis of indiscipline. Hooda then left Baroda and joined Rajasthan Ranji Team after six months. He enjoyed some really good success with the Rajasthan side.

After Baroda’s poor performances in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Krunal Pandya also stepped down as the captain of Baroda.