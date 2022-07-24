Krunal Pandya baby photos: Krunal Pandya child photo and family details

Krunal Pandya baby photos: Indian all-rounder Krunal Pandya and his wife Pankhuri Sharma have been blessed with a baby boy.

The year 2022 has been a good one for Krunal Pandya so far, he was first bought as Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022 for a whopping price of INR 8.25 crores, where he had a decent performance. This year just got better for him as he has now become a father.

Indian all-rounder Krunal Pandya made his international debut in 2018 in a T20I match against West Indies at the Eden Gardens. He has so far played 24 internationals for India (19 T20Is and 5 ODIs). He will also be playing for Warwickshire in the upcoming Royal One Day Cup in England.

Krunal Pandya baby photos

Krunal Pandya and his wife Pankhuri Sharma are blessed with a baby boy. Both of them went on social media and shared the news with everyone. They have named him Kavir Krunal Pandya. Krunal and Pankhuri tied the knot in 2017, and this is their first child.

Pankhuri Sharma was a model before marrying Krunal in 2017. Pandya proposed Pankhuri after Mumbai Indians won the 2017 IPL final, and he was adjudged the man of the match, he went down on his knees with the IPL trophy in his hand. Pankhuri is quite popular on Instagram as well, where she has 498k followers.

Kavir Krunal Pandya 🌎💙👶🏻 pic.twitter.com/uitt6bw1Uo — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) July 24, 2022

Krunal has one brother in Hardik Pandya, who does not need any kind of introduction. Hardik has been enjoying an incredible period after winning the IPL 2022 with Gujarat Titans as captain, and he has made a brilliant comeback in the Indian national team as well. Natasa Stankovic is the wife of Hardik, who was also a model.

Natasa Stankovic once said their child, Agastya, is more closer to Krunal than Hardik. Krunal has pictured a lot of times playing with Hardik’s son, and he even called him his lucky charm during an IPL 2022 game.

Himanshu Pandya, Krunal Pandya’s father was a businessman, but he passed away in 2021. Nalini Pandya is Krunal Pandya’s mother.