Cricket

“When I called, both brother and sister in law cried”: Hardik Pandya reveals Krunal Pandya and his wife Pankhuri Sharma got emotional after Gujarat Titans lifted IPL 2022 title

"When I called, both brother and sister in law cried": Hardik Pandya reveals Krunal Pandya and his wife Pankhuri Sharma got emotional after Gujarat Titans lifted IPL 2022 title
Gurpreet Singh

Previous Article
“Having $1 billion just means people can call and ask me for money”: Michael Jordan dispassionately broke down what it meant to be a billionaire
Next Article
Valorant NA VCT Group Stage Week 3 Standings
Cricket Latest News
"To win the World Cup for India no matter what": Hardik Pandya reveals winning 2022 T20 World Cup as topmost priority after lifting IPL 2022 title for Gujarat Titans
“To win the World Cup for India no matter what”: Hardik Pandya reveals winning 2022 T20 World Cup as topmost priority after lifting IPL 2022 title for Gujarat Titans

Hardik Pandya reveals winning 2022 T20 World Cup is his next goal in line after…