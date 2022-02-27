KSCA tickets India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test: When will IND vs SL Bangalore Test tickets booking start?

KSCA tickets: The renowned M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will host the second India-Sri Lanka Test match in March.

The second Test match of the ongoing Sri Lanka’s tour of India will be played in Bengaluru between March 12-16. The renowned M. Chinnaswamy Stadium’s last Test match dates back to 2018 when India had hosted Afghanistan for their inaugural match in Test history.

Across all formats, Bengaluru will be hosting an international match after more than two years. In what will be the third pink-ball Test match (first at this venue) in India, it will be the fourth featuring both India and Sri Lanka.

India, who have played all of the 23 Bengaluru Test matches till date, have won eight, lost six and drawn nine in almost five decades. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have played a solitary Test match here. It was way back in 1994 when Sri Lanka had lost by an innings and 95 runs in Bengaluru.

KSCA tickets India vs Sri Lanka Test

Unlike the first Test match in Mohali, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium will be allowing spectators inside the stadium. Although not at full capacity, a 50% capacity crowd will get to watch the second India-Sri Lanka Test match next month.

KSCA to allow 50% crowd in Bengaluru for the day-night Test v Sri Lanka from March 12-16. — Shashank Kishore (@captainshanky) February 26, 2022

“It’s the Pink Ball Test and we are all ready to host it and will leave no stone unturned to make it successfully happen,” KSCA (Karnataka State Cricket Association) Secretary Santosh Menon told Sports Tak.

The preparedness of KSCA regarding the match can be judged from the fact that they will be putting tickets on sale for general public from March 1. In the general run of things, state associations start selling tickets only a handful days before the scheduled match day.

As is a commonly followed pattern these days, tickets will be available on an online platform from Tuesday. As far as redeeming online tickets and buying new ones from the box-office at the stadium is concerned, that process will begin from March 6.

Fans are suggested to book the tickets after considering that timings of a day-night Test are different from a conventional day Test match.