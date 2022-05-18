“Kumar has seen something that no other coach has seen in me”: Trent Boult hilariously credits Kumar Sangakkara for his batting promotion in RR vs LSG IPL 2022 match

Trent Boult has hilariously credited head coach Kumar Sangakkara for his promotion in IPL 2022 Rajasthan vs Lucknow game.

Rajasthan Royals have always been criticized for weak bowling attacks, and they addressed the issue in the IPL 2022 auction. They have won eight of their 13 games in the tournament, and the playoffs stages are confirmed for the side.

The combination of Trent Boult and Prasidh Krishna has been brilliant for the Rajasthan Royals in pace bowling, whereas the R Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal have handled the spin line-up quite well.

Trent Boult hilariously credits Kumar Sangakkara for batting promotion

Rajasthan Royals defeated Lucknow Super Giants in the last game, where Trent Boult was adjudged the Man of the Match for his brilliant performances with both bat and the ball. Boult scalped two wickets by conceding just 18 runs in his spell of four overs, but he got appreciation for his batting performance.

Trent Boult surprised everyone by smashing 17 runs in just 9 balls with the help of two boundaries. He had a brilliant strike-rate of 188.89 which allowed Rajasthan to finish on high. Boult said in the post-match presentation that he is surprised that he talking about his batting.

In a recent interview released by Rajasthan Royals, Trent Boult hilariously credited Kumar Sangakkara for promoting him at the number eight spot. He said that he is hating bating at the number eight spot.

“Anyone who knows me knows that I suffer from high anxiety when it comes to batting,” Trent Boult said in the video released by Rajasthan Royals.

“I think anyone who watches international cricket, I’m a solid number eleven and Kumar has seen something that no other coach has seen in me.”

“So I’ve been given the role at number 8 and I am hating it.”

Trent Boult said that IPL is one of the biggest tournaments in the tournament and whenever he steps onto the field he gives his best. He also described Rajasthan Royals in just three words.

“To sum up Rajasthan in three words. I think exciting, enjoyable and passionate,” Trent Boult said.