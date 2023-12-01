“Kya Kar Raha Hai”: Furious Yusuf Pathan Scolds Iqbal Abdulla For Refusing Easy Single

Bhilwara Kings all-rounder Yusuf Pathan (34*) lost his temper on teammate Iqbal Abdulla (8 & 0/38) after he denied him an easy single in the 12th match of Legends League Cricket 2023 in Jammu.

Advertisement

It all happened on the fourth delivery of the 14th over when Pathan guided a delivery from Urbanisers Hyderabad all-rounder Asghar Afghan (1/40) towards backward point. With a single there to be taken in the middle overs, an error in judgement on Abdulla’s part cost his team a run.

“Kya kar raha hai? [What are you doing?],” Pathan was heard shouting at Abdulla.

Advertisement

Not that Abdulla agreed to the run before sending Pathan back but even a mistake was enough for him to be on the receiving end of an earful. Right after returning to the crease safely, Pathan not only uttered the aforementioned words but also gave his batting partner an elongated stare.

Known for hitting massive sixes at will, Pathan took the mantle in his own hands to smack Afghan’s following delivery for a maximum around the deep mid-wicket region. Despite not requiring Abdulla in any way on this particular delivery, the 41-year old player was still spotted pointing out at how he should’ve followed his call on the previous ball.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ESPNcricinfo/status/1730569937649836080?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Pathan, who scored a four and three sixes at a strike rate of 136, couldn’t provide an apt finish on a pitch where his teammates also failed to play the big shots frequently. With Hyderabad batter Rikki Clarke (73*) standing tall between Kings’ attempt of defending 145 runs, they ended up on the losing side with more than a couple of overs remaining in the match.

For those who don’t know, Pathan was involved in a heated clash with former Australian speedster Mitchell Johnson in a match between Bhilwara and India Capitals in Jodhpur last year. With the latter allegedly uttering a few words after dismissing the right-handed batter, the two even pushed each other before the on-field umpires intervened.