“You guys come on foot”: When Shane Warne gave interesting punishment to Yusuf Pathan and Ravindra Jadeja during IPL 2008

Shane Warne led Rajasthan Royals to the title in IPL 2008 and Yusuf Pathan & Ravindra Jadeja were also part of the team.

The news of the demise of Shane Warne has shocked the whole cricketing world. Shane Warne was arguably one of the greatest players to ever play the game. He was the first bowler in the world to claim 700 test wickets. He ended his career with 708 test wickets, whereas he has 293 ODI wickets under his belt. Warne also bowled the “Ball of the Century” in the 1993 Ashes.

Apart from his on-field records, Warne has had a lot of controversies throughout his career. He failed the drug test ahead of the 2003 World Cup. Warne even passed on the critical information to a bookmaker about the game.

Shane Warne also had a close connection with Rajasthan Royals. He played as a player for four years, and he was later associated as a brand ambassador and mentor of the club.

Shane Warne punished Yusuf Pathan and Ravindra Jadeja in IPL 2008

Rajasthan Royals surprised everyone by winning the title of IPL 2008. Nobody gave them the chance as they were a team of underdogs, but they finished as the table-toppers. In the semi-finals, they defeated Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils), whereas they defeated Chennai Super Kings in the final.

Youtube channel “Sports Yaari” created a documentary on IPL 2008 after the passing of Shane Warne, where the players of the 2008 team shared their experiences. Pakistan’s wicket-keeper Kamran Akmal shared an interesting incident about Shane Warne in the process.

Kamran revealed that once Ravindra Jadeja and Yusuf Pathan were late for practice, and Shane Warne gave them an interesting kinda punishment.

“Yusuf Pathan and Ravindra Jadeja were a little late for practice. So, at that time, Warne didn’t say anything. Even I was late but I had joined the side a little late, so he didn’t do anything to me,” Akmal said in a Sports Yaari documentary.

“So, we were done with practice and we left the stadium. When we were returning, he asked the driver to stop the bus. Then he turned towards the two and said ‘You guys come on foot’.”

Yusuf Pathan was at his very best in the IPL 2008, where he scored 435 runs at a strike-rate of 179.01 and scalped eight wickets in bowling.