Lanka Premier League 2021 Live Telecast Channel in India and Sri Lanka: When and where to watch LPL 2021?

Lanka Premier League 2021 Live Telecast Channel: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of LPL 2021.

The first match of the second season of the Lanka Premier League will be played between Jafna Kings and Galle Gladiators in Colombo tonight.

Playing under the name of Jaffna Stallions in the maiden season, the Thisara Perera-led franchise had emerged as the champions last year. Gladiators, on the other hand, had finished as the runners-up in LPL 2020.

The 19-day tournament will witness five teams playing each other twice before the playoff round. While all the 20 league matches will be played at the R Premdasa Stadium, the four knockout matches will be played at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota.

Lanka Premier League 2021 Live Telecast Channel in India and Sri Lanka

Sony Sports Network will be televising the imminent Lanka Premier League 2021-22 in India. The 24-match tournament will be televised on both Sony SIX and Sony TEN 2 in India. Readers must note that all LPL 2021 matches will only be available in English commentary in India.

Online users can stream the tournament on Sony’s streaming application named Sony LIV. It is worth mentioning that fans no longer have the option of watching the match on Airtel Xstream app as Sony Network’s channels are no longer available on this platform.

As far as the local fans is Sri Lanka are concerned, they will be able to watch LPL 2021 matches on ITN and Sony Sports Network. While Willow TV will be broadcasting LPL 2021 in USA and Canada, A Sports will televise it in Pakistan.

Date – 14/10/2021 (Thursday) – 27/11/2021 (Saturday).

Match start Time – 03:00 PM and 07:30 PM (India and Sri Lanka).

TV Channel – Sony SIX (India and Sri Lanka), ITN (Sri Lanka), Willow TV (USA and Canada) and A Sports (Pakistan).

Online platform – Sony LIV (India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Nepal, Bhutan and Maldives) and Daraz App (Sri Lanka).