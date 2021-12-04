Lanka Premier League 2021 schedule and fixtures: Galle Gladiators will take on the Jaffna Kings in the tournament opener of LPL 2021.

The second edition of the Lanka Premier League is all set to commence from December 5 (Sunday).

The opening encounter will take place between the defending champions Jaffna Kings (renamed) and Galle Gladiators at the R Premadasa Stadium in Sri Lanka.

It is worth of a mention that the upcoming season will be played in a different format unlike the one followed last year wherein 4 teams (out of 6) had an equal chance to lift the silverware. The league will follow the Indian Premier League (IPL) template with the introduction of the Qualifiers and Eliminator.

The playoffs will see the top-two teams in the points table face off in Qualifier 1, while the teams placed third and fourth will face each other in the Eliminator, and the loser of Qualifier 1 will play the winner of the Eliminator in Qualifier 2 for a place in the final against the winner of Qualifier 1.

Lanka Premier League 2021 schedule and fixtures: When and where will LPL 2021 matches be played?

The 2021 edition of the LPL would run across a total of 19 days with the final set for December 23.

As mentioned above, the tournament opener will take place at the R Premadasa Stadium. In fact all the league matches- 20 in number, would be played at the same venue.

The 4 remaining matches of the Playoffs, including the Final on December 23, would take place at the Mahinda Rajapaksa Stadium in Hambantota. A reserve day has also been allocated this year for the final, on December 24.

The tournament has had to be postponed twice in order to avoid clashes with other T20 leagues around the world.

All the teams are allowed to have a squad of 20 players, wherein six overseas cricketers can be included. Colombo Stars, Dambulla Giants, Galle Gladiators, Jaffna Kings, and Kandy Warriors are the teams that will feature in this edition of the tournament.

This year’s edition has reportedly seen 74 international cricketers register for the player draft, including Imran Tahir, Mohammad Amir, Chris Gayle, Andre Russell, Dawid Malan and Faf du Plessis to name a few.

Schedule and fixtures

December 5– Galle Gladiators vs Jaffna Kings, (7.30 pm)

December 6- Dambulla Giants vs Kandy Warriors, 3.30 pm

Colombo Stars vs Galle Gladiators, 7.30 pm

December 7- Jaffna Kings vs Dambulla Giants, 3.30 pm

Kandy Warriors vs Galle Gladiators, 7.30 pm

December 8- Colombo Stars vs Dambulla Giants, 3.30 pm

Kandy Warriors vs Jaffna Kings, 7.30 pm

December 10– Dambulla Giants vs Galle Gladiators, 3.30 pm

Jaffna Kings vs Colombo Stars, 7.30 pm

December 11- Galle Gladiators vs Kandy Warriors, 3.30 pm

Jaffna Kings vs Colombo Stars, 7.30 pm

December 12- Jaffna Kings vs Kandy Warriors, 3.30 pm

Galle Gladiators vs Colombo Stars, 7.30 pm

December 13- Galle Gladiators vs Dambulla Giants, 7.30 pm

December 14– Kandy Warriors vs Colombo Stars, 3.30 pm

Dambulla Giants vs Jaffna Kings, 7.30 pm

December 16- Colombo Stars vs Jaffna Kings, 3.30 pm

Kandy Warriors vs Dambulla Giants, 7.30 pm

December 17- Jaffna Kings vs Galle Gladiators, 3.30 pm

Colombo Stars vs Kandy Warriors, 7.30 pm

December 20– Eliminator (Team 3 vs Team 4), 3.30 pm

Qualifier 1, (Team 2 vs Team 4), 7.30 pm

December 21– Qualifier 2 (Loser of Qualifier 1 vs winner of Eliminator), 7.30 pm

December 23– Final, 7.30 pm.