Lanka Premier League 2022: When will LPL 2022 start?

Lanka Premier League 2022: Colombo will host the league matches of the LPL 2022, whereas Hambantota will host the knockouts.

The Sri Lankan cricket board has confirmed that the Lanka Premier League 2022 will happen this year. This will be the third edition of the Lankan Premier League.

Lanka Premier League 2022 will be the start of the packed cricket season for Sri Lanka till the ICC T20 World Cup. After the completion of the LPL 2022, the Asia Cup will also be played in the country. After the Asia Cup in September, the teams will move for the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Lanka Premier League 2022

The third edition of the Lanka Premier League will officially start from 31 July 2022. There will be five teams participating in the tournament this season as well and a total of 24 matches will be played in the tournament.

‘’We are extremely happy to announce the 3rd edition of the Lanka Premier League, which has started well its journey toward carving a place in the global T20 League competitions, as a formidable tournament,’’ said Mr. Shammi Silva, President, Sri Lanka Cricket.

The league matches of the tournament will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, whereas the knockout games will be played in Hambantota. Mr. Shammi Silva also confirmed that the registration of the international players will start soon.

SLC wishes to inform that the 3rd Edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL), will take place from 31st July to 21st August 2022.

The much-awaited tournament will be played at the RPICS, Colombo, and the MRICS, Hambantota. — Roshan Abeysinghe (@RoshanCricket) June 10, 2022

The tournament started only in 2020, it is interesting that the Jaffna franchise has won the tournament on both occasions, and they defeated Galle Gladiators in both the finals. Danushka Gunathilaka finished as the highest run-scorer of the 2020 season with 476 runs, whereas Evans was the 2nd highest with 289 runs.

The spinners have been the highest wicket-takers of the tournament on both occasions. Wanindu Hasaranga finished as the highest wicket-taker in 2020 season, whereas Samit Patel and Maheesh Theekshana finished as the highest wicket-takers in 2021 season.