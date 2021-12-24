Lanka Premier League winners list: List of all the winners and runners-up of LPL history

Lanka Premier League winners list: The SportsRush brings you the list of all the winners of Lanka Premier League (LPL) history.

The 2021 edition of the Lanka Premier League finally came to its end. Jaffna Kings won the title of LPL 2022 by defeating Galle Gladiators in the finals.

Jaffna Kings opted to bat on a brilliant batting track in the finals, and they managed to score 201 runs. Avishka Fernando continued his good form and scored 63 runs, whereas Tom Kohler-Cadmore also scored a half-century. In return, the Galle Gladiators managed to score just 178 runs and lost the game by 23 runs. Danushka Gunathilaka scored a half-century, whereas the rest of the batters failed. For Jaffna, Wanindu Hasaranga and Chaturanga de Silva scalped a couple of wickets. Avishka Fernando won the Man of the Match in the finals, whereas he was Man of the Series as well.

Kusal Mendis finished as the highest run-scorer of the season with 327 runs, whereas Avishka was the 2nd highest with 312 runs. The spinners dominated the wicket-taking charts in the tournament. Samit Patel and Maheesh Theekshana finished as the top wicket-takers with 16 wickets each.

A champion team, and a team full of champions! The invincible Jaffna Kings keep their crown in a match that’s reminiscent of last year’s final – they beat the same rival!#LPL2021 #එක්වජයගමු #ஒன்றாகவென்றிடுவோம் #WinTogether #TheFutureisHere pic.twitter.com/AyB10DTR9d — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) December 23, 2021

Lanka Premier League winners list

The Lanka Premier League was started in 2020 only, so there only have been two seasons yet. It is interesting to note that the Jaffna Franchise won the title both times. Jaffna Stallions won in 2020, whereas Jaffna Kings won in 2021. And, the exciting part is that they defeated Galle Gladiators in both the finals.

Danushka Gunathilaka finished as the highest run-scorer of the 2020 season with 476 runs, whereas Evans was the 2nd highest with 289 runs. The spinners dominated the wicket-taking charts in the last season too. Wanindu Hasaranga finished at the top with 17 wickets, whereas Dhananjaya Lakshan finished with 13 wickets. Wanindu Hasaranga won the Man of the Tournament last season.

Lanka Premier League winners & runner-ups

LPL 2020: Winner- Jaffna Stallions; Runner-up: Galle Gladiators

LPL 2021: Winner- Jaffna Kings; Runner-up: Galle Gladiators